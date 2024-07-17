Home Business Wire Spok Sets Date to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results
Spok Sets Date to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will release its second quarter 2024 operating results on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.


Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Conference Call Details

 

Date/Time

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET
 

Webcast:

Q2 2024 Earnings Results (webcast-eqs.com)
 

U.S. Toll-Free Dial In:

877-407-0890
 

International Dial In:

+1-201-389-0918
 

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. For those unable to join the live call, an OnDemand version of the webcast will be available following the call under the URL link and on the investor relations website.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 70 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Contacts

Al Galgano

952-224-6096

Al.galgano@spok.com

