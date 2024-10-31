Spok Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Q3 Software Operations Bookings Up Both Sequentially and Year-Over-Year

Software Backlog Up More Than 19% From Prior Year Quarter

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share, payable on December 9, 2024, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2024.





Recent Highlights:

Software operations bookings totaled $10.4 million in the third quarter, up 64.4% from the third quarter of 2023, and representing the highest third quarter total in the past six years

Third quarter software operations bookings included 24 six-figure customer contracts, double the amount generated in the prior year quarter

Software backlog totaled $63.6 million at September 30, 2024, up more than 19% from the prior year quarter

Third quarter 2024 Wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU) was $7.95, up nearly 5% on a year-over-year basis

Capital returned to stockholders in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $6.3 million

Cash and cash equivalents increased by nearly $4.0 million in the third quarter, totaling $27.8 million at September 30, 2024

Research and development costs totaled $9.0 million in the first nine months of 2024, supporting Spok’s investment in the Company’s industry-leading solutions to fuel future growth

“I am proud of the performance that our team was able to deliver in the third quarter as we continue to serve our customers at a high level and position Spok for strong growth in the fourth quarter and 2025,” said Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer. “We continue to achieve our goal to consistently generate cash flow in order to return capital to our loyal stockholders over the long term. I am particularly pleased with our performance in generating both sequential and year-over-year growth in software operations bookings.”

“I believe Spok is doing an excellent job of balancing the necessary investments in our products and infrastructure in order to fuel future growth, while continuing to return capital to our stockholders,” continued Kelly. “Through the first nine months of this year, Spok has generated more than $11.3 million of net income and over $22.1 million of adjusted EBITDA. More importantly, adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was more than enough to cover our quarterly dividend payment, as well as our capital expenditure requirements. This also resulted in a nearly $4.0 million increase in our cash and cash equivalents balance, which we believe will continue to build through the remainder of the year.

“We were very pleased with our performance in the third quarter and believe that our results in the first nine months of the year provide a solid foundation for the remainder of 2024. As a result, we are reiterating the guidance ranges for revenue and adjusted EBITDA that we had previously outlined,” concluded Kelly.

Financial Highlights:

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change (%) 2024 2023 Change (%) Revenue Wireless revenue Paging revenue $ 17,605 $ 18,119 (2.8 )% $ 53,208 $ 54,915 (3.1 )% Product and other revenue 656 853 (23.1 )% 1,945 1,962 (0.9 )% Total wireless revenue $ 18,261 $ 18,972 (3.7 )% $ 55,153 $ 56,877 (3.0 )% Software revenue License $ 2,042 $ 2,413 (15.4 )% $ 6,365 $ 7,723 (17.6 )% Professional services 4,835 3,833 26.1 % 13,146 10,909 20.5 % Hardware 395 798 (50.5 )% 1,113 2,088 (46.7 )% Maintenance 9,337 9,412 (0.8 )% 27,984 27,475 1.9 % Total software revenue $ 16,609 $ 16,456 0.9 % $ 48,608 $ 48,195 0.9 % Total revenue $ 34,870 $ 35,428 (1.6 )% $ 103,761 $ 105,072 (1.2 )%

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change (%) 2024 2023 Change (%) GAAP Operating expenses $ 29,909 $ 29,215 2.4 % $ 89,434 $ 87,926 1.7 % Net income $ 3,660 $ 4,451 (17.8 )% $ 11,321 $ 12,301 (8.0 )% Cash and cash equivalents (as of period end) $ 27,830 $ 27,301 1.9 % $ 27,830 $ 27,301 1.9 % Capital returned to stockholders $ 6,330 $ 6,241 1.4 % $ 20,045 $ 19,404 3.3 % Non-GAAP Adjusted operating expenses $ 28,509 $ 27,871 2.3 % $ 85,123 $ 83,963 1.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,534 $ 8,422 (10.5 )% $ 22,118 $ 23,833 (7.2 )%

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, excluding units in service and ARPU) 2024 2023 Change (%) 2024 2023 Change (%) Key Statistics Wireless units in service (000’s) 730 785 (7.0 )% 730 785 (7.0 )% Wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU) $ 7.95 $ 7.59 4.7 % $ 7.91 $ 7.62 3.8 % Software operations bookings(1) $ 10,379 $ 6,312 64.4 % $ 26,959 $ 26,000 3.7 % Software backlog (as of period end)(2) $ 63,579 $ 53,309 19.3 % $ 63,579 $ 53,309 19.3 % (1) Software operations bookings includes net new (i.e., new customers or incremental add-on sales to existing customers) sales of license, professional services, equipment, and first-year maintenance. (2) Software backlog excludes $5.3 million and $5.4 million of contractual obligations that are deemed cancellable by the customer without significant penalty as of September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Financial Outlook:

Regarding financial guidance, the Company reiterated the following expectations for the full year 2024:

(Unaudited and in millions) Current Guidance Full Year 2024 From To Revenue Wireless $ 72.0 $ 75.0 Software $ 64.0 $ 69.0 Total Revenue $ 136.0 $ 144.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.5 $ 32.5

2024 Third Quarter Call:

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/spok_q324_en/en U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 877-407-0890 International Dial In: 1-201-389-0918

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. For those unable to join the live call, an OnDemand version of the webcast will be available following the call under the URL link and on the investor relations website.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Plano, Texas, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 70 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted operating expenses excludes depreciation and accretion expense, impairment of intangible assets and severance and restructuring costs. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest income/expense, income tax benefit/expense, depreciation and accretion expense, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets and severance and restructuring. With respect to our expectations under “Financial Guidance” above, reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to certain items included in net income that are excluded from adjusted EBITDA, in particular, income tax benefit/expense, stock-based compensation expenses, impairment of intangible assets, severance and restructuring and other non-recurring expenses. These items can have unpredictable fluctuations based on unforeseen activity that is out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Spok’s financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial, operational, and budgetary decision-making purposes, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, and to generate future operating plans. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures permit us to more thoroughly analyze key financial metrics used to make operational decisions and allow us to assess our core operating results. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies who present similar non-GAAP financial measures. We adjust for certain items because we do not regard these costs as reflective of normal costs related to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. In general, these items possess one or more of the following characteristics: non-cash expenses, factors outside of our control, items that are non-operational in nature, and unusual items not expected to occur in the normal course of business. We believe it is important to exclude these costs, given that they do not represent future operational costs under this strategic business plan. This allows us to assess the underlying performance of our core business under this new strategic business plan.

We do not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principle of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant amounts that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

Statements contained herein or in prior press releases which are not historical fact, such as statements regarding our future operating and financial performance, are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations include, but are not limited to, our ability to manage wireless network rationalization to lower our costs without causing disruption of service to our customers; our ability to retain key management personnel and to attract and retain talent within the organization; the productivity of our sales organization and our ability to deliver effective customer support; economic conditions such as recessionary economic cycles, higher interest rates, inflation and higher levels of unemployment; risks related to our overall business strategy, including maximizing revenue and cash generation from our established businesses and returning capital to stockholders through dividends and repurchases of shares of our common stock; competition for our services and products from new technologies or those offered and/or developed from firms that are substantially larger and have much greater financial and human capital resources; continuing decline in the number of paging units we have in service with customers, commensurate with a continuing decline in our wireless revenue; our ability to address changing market conditions with new or revised software solutions; undetected defects, bugs, or security vulnerabilities in our products; our dependence on the U.S. healthcare industry; the sales cycle of our software solutions and services can run from six to eighteen months, making it difficult to plan for and meet our sales objectives and bookings on a steady basis quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year; our reliance on third-party vendors to supply us with wireless paging equipment; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners; our ability to protect our rights in intellectual property that we own and develop and the potential for litigation claiming intellectual property infringement by us; our use of open source software, third-party software and other intellectual property; the reliability of our networks and servers and our ability to prevent cyberattacks and other security issues and disruptions; our reliance on data centers and other systems and technologies provided by third parties, and technology systems and electronic networks supplied and managed by third parties; cyberattacks, data breaches or other compromises to our or our critical third parties’ systems, data, products or services; our ability to realize the benefits associated with our deferred income tax assets; future impairments of our long-lived assets or goodwill; risks related to data privacy and protection-related laws and regulation; and our ability to manage changes related to regulation, including laws and regulations affecting hospitals and the healthcare industry generally, as well as other risks described from time to time in our periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Spok believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Spok disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited and in thousands except share, per share amounts and ARPU) For the three months ended For the nine months ended 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Revenue: Wireless $ 18,261 $ 18,972 $ 55,153 $ 56,877 Software 16,609 16,456 48,608 48,195 Total revenue 34,870 35,428 103,761 105,072 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below) 7,133 6,622 21,435 19,885 Research and development 2,831 2,561 8,958 7,907 Technology operations 6,083 6,405 18,563 19,444 Selling and marketing 3,928 4,067 11,582 12,322 General and administrative 8,534 8,216 24,585 24,405 Depreciation and accretion 1,075 1,267 3,210 3,768 Severance and restructuring 325 77 1,101 195 Total operating expenses 29,909 29,215 89,434 87,926 % of total revenue 85.8 % 82.5 % 86.2 % 83.7 % Operating income 4,961 6,213 14,327 17,146 % of total revenue 14.2 % 17.5 % 13.8 % 16.3 % Interest income 264 240 908 866 Other (expense) income (75 ) 41 (91 ) (45 ) Income before income taxes 5,150 6,494 15,144 17,967 Provision for income taxes (1,490 ) (2,043 ) (3,823 ) (5,666 ) Net income $ 3,660 $ 4,451 $ 11,321 $ 12,301 Basic net income per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.56 $ 0.62 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.55 $ 0.61 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 20,264,055 19,970,936 20,229,146 19,942,325 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,523,873 20,304,092 20,534,883 20,308,973 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.3125 0.3125 0.9375 0.9375

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) 9/30/2024 12/31/2023 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,830 $ 31,989 Accounts receivable, net 21,377 23,314 Prepaid expenses 8,450 7,885 Other current assets 723 704 Total current assets 58,380 63,892 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 6,988 7,321 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,597 10,526 Goodwill 99,175 99,175 Deferred income tax assets, net 42,635 46,260 Other non-current assets 987 510 Total non-current assets 158,382 163,792 Total assets $ 216,762 $ 227,684 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,944 $ 5,969 Accrued compensation and benefits 5,188 7,284 Deferred revenue 28,743 26,298 Operating lease liabilities 2,961 4,184 Other current liabilities 4,796 4,273 Total current liabilities 45,632 48,008 Non-current liabilities: Asset retirement obligations 7,268 7,191 Operating lease liabilities 6,148 6,902 Other non-current liabilities 1,426 1,812 Total non-current liabilities 14,842 15,905 Total liabilities 60,474 63,913 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock $ — $ — Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 104,119 102,936 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,747 ) (1,764 ) Retained earnings 53,914 62,597 Total stockholders’ equity 156,288 163,771 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 216,762 $ 227,684

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited and in thousands) For the nine months ended 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 11,321 $ 12,301 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and accretion 3,210 3,768 Deferred income tax expense 3,624 5,605 Stock-based compensation 3,480 2,743 Provisions for credit losses, service credits and other 450 415 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,481 1,305 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,061 ) (1,102 ) Net operating lease liabilities (48 ) (1,243 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other (4,284 ) (7,396 ) Deferred revenue 2,342 (2,000 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,515 14,396 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,348 ) (2,419 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,348 ) (2,419 ) Financing activities: Cash distributions to stockholders (20,045 ) (19,404 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 130 90 Purchase of common stock for tax withholding on vested equity awards (2,428 ) (1,245 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,343 ) (20,559 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 17 129 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,159 ) (8,453 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 31,989 35,754 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 27,830 $ 27,301 Supplemental disclosure: Income taxes paid $ 298 $ 236

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. UNITS IN SERVICE, MARKET SEGMENTS, AND AVERAGE REVENUE PER UNIT (ARPU) (Unaudited and in thousands) For the three months ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Account size ending units in service (000’s) 1 to 100 units 41 42 43 44 46 48 48 50 101 to 1,000 units 125 128 135 142 143 144 149 147 >1,000 units 564 577 575 579 596 614 614 620 Total 730 747 753 765 785 806 811 817 Market segment as a percent of total ending units in service Healthcare 85.7 % 85.8 % 86.1 % 85.9 % 86.0 % 86.1 % 85.7 % 85.4 % Government 4.1 % 4.4 % 4.1 % 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.3 % 4.4 % Large enterprise 4.0 % 4.0 % 3.9 % 4.1 % 4.1 % 4.0 % 4.1 % 4.0 % Other(1) 6.2 % 5.8 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.7 % 5.9 % 6.2 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Account size ARPU 1 to 100 units $ 12.70 $ 12.51 $ 12.66 $ 12.57 $ 12.02 $ 11.91 $ 12.03 $ 11.95 101 to 1,000 units 9.19 9.06 9.14 9.16 8.75 8.56 8.75 8.66 >1,000 units 7.33 7.21 7.23 7.15 6.97 6.94 6.95 6.86 Total $ 7.95 $ 7.84 $ 7.89 $ 7.84 $ 7.59 $ 7.53 $ 7.59 $ 7.50 (1) Other includes hospitality, resort and indirect units

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited and in thousands) For the three months ended For the nine months ended 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Operating expenses $ 29,909 $ 29,215 $ 89,434 $ 87,926 Add back: Depreciation and accretion (1,075 ) (1,267 ) (3,210 ) (3,768 ) Severance and restructuring (325 ) (77 ) (1,101 ) (195 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 28,509 $ 27,871 $ 85,123 $ 83,963

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited and in thousands) For the three months ended For the nine months ended 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Net income $ 3,660 $ 4,451 $ 11,321 $ 12,301 Add back: Provision for income taxes 1,490 2,043 3,823 5,666 Other expense (income) 75 (41 ) 91 45 Interest income (264 ) (240 ) (908 ) (866 ) Depreciation and accretion 1,075 1,267 3,210 3,768 EBITDA $ 6,036 $ 7,480 $ 17,537 $ 20,914 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,173 865 3,480 2,724 Severance and restructuring 325 77 1,101 195 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,534 $ 8,422 $ 22,118 $ 23,833

