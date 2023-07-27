Spok Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Strong improvement in net income and adjusted EBITDA

Record level of software operations bookings

Software and Wireless Revenue Growth on a Year-Over-Year Basis

Company increases full year 2023 financial guidance

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share, payable on September 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 17, 2023.





Recent Highlights:

Generated net income of $4.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the prior year period

Generated $8.5 million of adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2022

Software operations bookings totaled $14.0 million for the second quarter, compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 90% year-over-year increase

Second quarter 2023 software operations bookings included 23 six-figure and 3 seven-figure customer contracts

Second quarter 2023 software revenue totaled $17.6 million, up more than 24% from the prior quarter and more than 17% from the prior year period

Second quarter 2023 wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU) was $7.53, up on a year-over-year basis, with units in service down less than 1% from the prior quarter and 3.5% on a trailing-twelve-month basis

Second quarter 2023 wireless revenue of $18.9 million, up 1% from revenue of $18.7 million in the same period in 2022

Capital returned to stockholders in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $6.2 million in the form of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend

Cash and equivalents balance increased from the prior quarter to $30.9 million on June 30, 2023, and no debt

“I am very proud of the record performance that our team was able to deliver in the second quarter and believe that these results position us well for the second half of the year, as we continue to execute our plan focused on growing revenue, generating cash flow and returning capital to stockholders,” said Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Last quarter, our team was able to grow revenue, both in total and within each of our two service lines, on a year-over-year basis, reversing historical trends. We made tremendous progress in several key performance areas, including wireless trends, software bookings and backlog levels. Software operations bookings were up 90% on a year-over-year basis and included a record 23 new six-figure and 3 new seven-figure customer contracts. We continued our focus on expense management, as we drove expense reductions on a year-over-year basis, while making the necessary investments in product development and sales and marketing to support the growth of our Spok Care Connect and Wireless solutions. I am also very pleased with our performance in Wireless, as we drove sequential and trailing-twelve-month unit churn down to 0.6% and 3.5%, respectively.

“In short, we are firing on all cylinders,” continued Kelly. “Based on our performance in the second quarter we are, once again, increasing our full year 2023 guidance estimates for revenue and adjusted EBITDA generation. We believe we are on track to grow consolidated revenue for 2023, on a year-over-year basis, for the first time in the Company’s history and the low point of our revenue guidance reflects that. We look forward to continued success in the second half of the year and believe our extensive experience operating our established communication solutions will create significant value for stockholders by maximizing revenue and cash flow generation.”

Financial Highlights:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Change (%) 2023 2022 Change (%) Revenue Wireless revenue Paging revenue $ 18,271 $ 18,141 0.7 % $ 36,796 $ 36,454 0.9 % Product and other revenue 606 559 8.4 % 1,109 1,093 1.5 % Total wireless revenue $ 18,877 $ 18,700 0.9 % $ 37,905 $ 37,547 1.0 % Software revenue License $ 3,692 $ 1,962 88.2 % $ 5,310 $ 3,786 40.3 % Professional services 3,837 3,331 15.2 % 7,076 6,667 6.1 % Hardware 933 507 84.0 % 1,289 1,096 17.6 % Maintenance 9,124 9,210 (0.9 )% 18,063 18,439 (2.0 )% Total software revenue 17,586 15,010 17.2 % 31,738 29,988 5.8 % Total revenue $ 36,463 $ 33,710 8.2 % $ 69,643 $ 67,535 3.1 %

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Change (%) 2023 2022 Change (%) GAAP Operating expenses $ 30,248 $ 31,298 (3.4 )% $ 58,711 $ 73,791 (20.4 )% Net income (loss) $ 4,733 $ 1,924 146.0 % $ 7,850 $ (5,290 ) 248.4 % Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments (as of period end) $ 30,866 $ 38,432 (19.7 )% $ 30,866 $ 38,432 (19.7 )% Capital returned to stockholders $ 6,230 $ 6,155 1.2 % $ 13,163 $ 12,679 3.8 % Non-GAAP Adjusted operating expenses $ 28,875 $ 29,977 (3.7 )% $ 56,092 $ 67,041 (16.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,511 $ 4,694 81.3 % $ 15,410 $ 2,570 499.6 %

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, excluding units and service and ARPU) 2023 2022 Change (%) 2023 2022 Change (%) Key Statistics Wireless units in service 806 835 (3.5 )% 806 835 (3.5 )% Wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU) $ 7.53 $ 7.23 4.1 % $ 7.56 $ 7.22 4.7 % Software operations bookings(1) $ 14,010 $ 7,374 90.0 % $ 19,688 $ 12,586 56.4 % Software backlog (as of period end) $ 56,980 $ 44,488 28.1 % $ 56,980 $ 44,488 28.1 %

1) Software operations bookings includes net new (i.e., new customers or incremental add-on sales to existing customers) sales of license, professional services, equipment, and first-year maintenance.

Financial Outlook:

The Company also increased its financial guidance and now expects the following for the full year 2023:

(Unaudited and in millions) Current Guidance Full Year 2023 Prior Guidance Full Year 2023 From To From To Revenue Wireless $ 74.5 $ 75.5 $ 73.0 $ 75.5 Software $ 60.0 $ 62.0 $ 58.0 $ 62.0 Total Revenue $ 134.5 $ 137.5 $ 131.0 $ 137.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25.0 $ 28.0 $ 24.5 $ 26.5

Tables to Follow

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited and in thousands except share, per share amounts and ARPU) For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Revenue: Wireless $ 18,877 $ 18,700 $ 37,905 $ 37,547 Software 17,586 15,010 31,738 29,988 Total revenue 36,463 33,710 69,643 67,535 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below) 6,727 6,980 13,263 14,784 Research and development 2,853 2,624 5,346 9,121 Technology operations 6,452 6,880 13,039 13,893 Selling and marketing 4,354 3,874 8,255 9,189 General and administrative 8,489 9,619 16,189 20,054 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,265 871 2,501 1,805 Severance and restructuring 108 450 118 4,945 Total operating expenses 30,248 31,298 58,711 73,791 % of total revenue 83.0 % 92.8 % 84.3 % 109.3 % Operating income (loss) 6,215 2,412 10,932 (6,256 ) % of total revenue 17.0 % 7.2 % 15.7 % (9.3 )% Interest income 354 170 626 237 Other (expense) income (138 ) 25 (85 ) 12 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,431 2,607 11,473 (6,007 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (1,698 ) (683 ) (3,623 ) 717 Net income (loss) $ 4,733 $ 1,924 $ 7,850 $ (5,290 ) Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.10 $ 0.39 $ (0.27 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share 0.23 0.10 0.39 (0.27 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,957,786 19,693,659 19,927,782 19,645,680 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,255,248 19,807,430 20,266,914 19,645,680 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.3125 0.3125 0.6250 0.6250

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,866 $ 35,754 Accounts receivable, net 25,467 26,861 Prepaid expenses 7,371 6,849 Other current assets 841 587 Total current assets 64,545 70,051 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 7,869 8,223 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,713 13,876 Goodwill 99,175 99,175 Deferred income tax assets, net 48,992 52,398 Other non-current assets 630 754 Total non-current assets 169,379 174,426 Total assets $ 233,924 $ 244,477 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,768 $ 5,880 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,528 11,628 Deferred revenue 23,984 27,255 Operating lease liabilities 4,693 5,096 Other current liabilities 5,352 4,573 Total current liabilities 49,325 54,432 Non-current liabilities: Asset retirement obligations 7,455 7,237 Operating lease liabilities 9,520 10,604 Other non-current liabilities 1,013 1,107 Total non-current liabilities 17,988 18,948 Total liabilities 67,313 73,380 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 100,612 99,908 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,862 ) (1,909 ) Retained earnings 67,859 73,096 Total stockholders’ equity 166,611 171,097 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 233,924 $ 244,477

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited and in thousands) For the six months ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 7,850 $ (5,290 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and accretion 2,501 1,805 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 3,602 (495 ) Stock-based compensation 1,859 2,076 Provisions for credit losses, service credits and other 222 861 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,168 (576 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (653 ) (416 ) Net operating lease liabilities (324 ) (109 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other (1,745 ) (3,582 ) Deferred revenue (3,282 ) (169 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,198 (5,895 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,815 ) (1,192 ) Purchase of short-term investments — (14,967 ) Maturity of short-term investments — 15,000 Net cash used in investing activities (1,815 ) (1,159 ) Financing activities: Cash distributions to stockholders (13,163 ) (12,679 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 90 — Purchase of common stock for tax withholding on vested equity awards (1,245 ) (1,209 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,318 ) (13,888 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 47 (204 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,888 ) (21,146 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 35,754 44,583 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 30,866 $ 23,437 Supplemental disclosure: Income taxes paid/(refunded) $ 253 $ 185

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. UNITS IN SERVICE, MARKET SEGMENTS, AND AVERAGE REVENUE PER UNIT (ARPU) (a) (Unaudited and in thousands) For the three months ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Account size ending units in service (000’s) 1 to 100 units 48 48 50 51 53 54 55 57 101 to 1,000 units 144 149 147 147 149 150 154 154 >1,000 units 614 614 620 626 633 634 638 642 Total 806 811 817 824 835 838 847 853 Market segment as a percent of total ending units in service Healthcare 86.1 % 85.7 % 85.4 % 85.0 % 85.0 % 84.7 % 84.7 % 84.6 % Government 4.2 % 4.3 % 4.4 % 4.1 % 4.2 % 4.7 % 4.8 % 4.8 % Large enterprise 4.0 % 4.1 % 4.0 % 3.9 % 4.0 % 3.9 % 3.9 % 4.1 % Other(b) 5.7 % 5.9 % 6.1 % 7.0 % 6.8 % 6.7 % 6.6 % 6.4 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Account size ARPU 1 to 100 units $ 11.91 $ 12.03 $ 11.95 $ 11.80 $ 11.41 $ 11.52 $ 11.58 $ 11.67 101 to 1,000 units 8.56 8.75 8.66 8.44 8.27 8.24 8.30 8.38 >1,000 units 6.94 6.95 6.86 6.69 6.63 6.64 6.63 6.65 Total $ 7.53 $ 7.59 $ 7.50 $ 7.40 $ 7.23 $ 7.24 $ 7.26 $ 7.29 (a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (b) Other includes hospitality, resort and indirect units

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited and in thousands) For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Operating expenses $ 30,248 $ 31,298 $ 58,711 $ 73,791 Add back: Depreciation, amortization and accretion (1,265 ) (871 ) (2,501 ) (1,805 ) Severance and restructuring (108 ) (450 ) (118 ) (4,945 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 28,875 $ 29,977 $ 56,092 $ 67,041

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited and in thousands) For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Net income (loss) $ 4,733 $ 1,924 $ 7,850 $ (5,290 ) Add back: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,698 683 3,623 (717 ) Other expense (income) 138 (25 ) 85 (12 ) Interest income (354 ) (170 ) (626 ) (237 ) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,265 871 2,501 1,805 EBITDA $ 7,480 $ 3,283 $ 13,433 $ (4,451 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 923 961 1,859 2,076 Severance and restructuring 108 450 118 4,945 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,511 $ 4,694 $ 15,410 $ 2,570

