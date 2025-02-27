Spok Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Strong Q4 Software Operations Bookings Drive More Than 13%Year-Over-Year Growth

Year-End Software Backlog Up Nearly 22% From Prior Year

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share, payable on March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 14, 2025.



Recent Highlights:

  • Software operations bookings totaled $7.1 million in the fourth quarter, up 73.2% from the fourth quarter of 2023, driving total 2024 software operations bookings of $34.1 million, up 13.2% from the prior year
  • Fourth quarter software operations bookings included 20 six and seven-figure customer contracts, up from the amount generated in the prior year quarter
  • Software backlog totaled $62.4 million at December 31, 2024, up nearly 22% from the prior year
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU) was $8.16, up more than 4% on a year-over-year basis
  • Capital returned to stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $6.3 million and $26.4 million for the full year 2024
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased by an additional $1.3 million in the fourth quarter, resulting in a total cash and cash equivalents balance of $29.1 million at December 31, 2024
  • Research and development costs totaled $11.5 million in 2024, supporting Spok's investment in the Company's industry-leading solutions to fuel future growth

"I am proud of the very strong finish to 2024 that our team was able to deliver in the fourth quarter and their continued dedication to Spok's mission to grow software revenue, generate cash flow and return capital to stockholders,” said Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “In 2024 we achieved numerous operational and financial milestones as a year-over-year increase in software revenue was coupled with essentially flat year-over-year operating expenses, despite continued growth in our investment in Spok's products and services. In addition, we strengthened our sales, product and development teams while making tremendous progress executing our product roadmap and building a robust product pipeline, both in terms of size and quality. We exited last year with record Software backlog levels, which were up nearly 22% from 2023. Software operations bookings for the year totaled $34.1 million and were up more than 13% from an already strong level of bookings in 2023. Included in this performance were 82 six- and seven-figure customer contracts, which exceeded prior year levels by more than 22%. Additionally, software operations bookings included 40 multi-year engagements, up significantly from the prior year, and the fourth quarter average new contract size increased by more than 50% on a year-over-year basis. Lastly, we were able to generate this growth, while increasing customer satisfaction scores and retention.

"I believe Spok has done an excellent job of balancing the necessary investments required for our products and infrastructure in order to fuel future growth, while continuing to create stockholder value and return capital to our stockholders," continued Kelly. "In 2024, we generated $15.0 million of net income and $29.2 million of adjusted EBITDA, which more than covered the $26.4 million we returned to our stockholders. However, at the same time, we invested more than $11.5 million in our products and services through our R&D efforts. We remain committed to this approach of balancing cash returned to our stockholders with investments in our product offering and believe our extensive experience operating our established and well-regarded communication solutions will create significant value going forward. In short, we believe it is important to make money and regularly return capital to our stockholders as we move forward.

"Based on our performance in 2024, and the numerous financial and operational milestones we achieved during the year, we are providing 2025 guidance estimates for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. This guidance reflects the team's confidence in being able to outpace our last year's performance. At the midpoint of the guidance range, we believe we are on track to again grow consolidated revenue in 2025, on a year-over-year basis, with continued growth in software revenue, partially offset with slight declines in wireless revenue. We also anticipate that the midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA guidance will be consistent with last year, with additional growth potential at the high-end of the guidance range. Of course, we will continue to update you on our outlook each quarter when we report our results," concluded Kelly.

Financial Highlights:

 

 

For the three months ended December 31,

 

For the year ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2024

 

2023

 

Change (%)

 

2024

 

2023

 

Change (%)

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wireless revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paging revenue

 

$

           17,750

 

$

           18,220

 

(2.6

)%

 

$

          70,958

 

$

          73,135

 

(3.0

)%

Product and other revenue

 

 

620

 

 

871

 

(28.8

)%

 

 

2,565

 

 

2,833

 

(9.5

)%

Total wireless revenue

 

$

           18,370

 

$

           19,091

 

(3.8

)%

 

$

          73,523

 

$

          75,968

 

(3.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

License

 

 

1,283

 

 

998

 

28.6

%

 

 

7,648

 

 

8,721

 

(12.3

)%

Professional services - projects

 

$

             3,503

 

$

             3,340

 

4.9

%

 

$

          14,616

 

$

          13,305

 

9.9

%

Professional services - managed services

 

 

1,226

 

 

445

 

175.5

%

 

 

3,259

 

 

1,389

 

134.6

%

Hardware

 

 

269

 

 

587

 

(54.2

)%

 

 

1,382

 

 

2,675

 

(48.3

)%

Maintenance

 

 

9,241

 

 

9,492

 

(2.6

)%

 

 

37,225

 

 

36,967

 

0.7

%

Total software revenue

 

$

           15,522

 

$

           14,862

 

4.4

%

 

$

          64,130

 

$

          63,057

 

1.7

%

Total revenue

 

$

           33,892

 

$

           33,953

 

(0.2

)%

 

$

       137,653

 

$

       139,025

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

 

For the three months ended December 31,

 

For the year ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2024

 

2023

 

Change (%)

 

2024

 

2023

 

Change (%)

GAAP

 

 

 

 

    

Operating expenses

 

$

           29,254

 

$

           29,871

 

(2.1

)%

 

$

        118,688

 

$

        117,797

 

0.8

%

Net income

 

$

             3,644

 

$

             3,365

 

8.3

%

 

$

          14,965

 

$

          15,666

 

(4.5

)%

Cash and cash equivalents (as of period end)

 

$

           29,145

 

$

           31,989

 

(8.9

)%

 

$

          29,145

 

$

          31,989

 

(8.9

)%

Capital returned to stockholders

 

$

             6,336

 

$

             6,238

 

1.6

%

 

$

          26,381

 

$

          25,642

 

2.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating expenses

 

$

           28,313

 

$

           28,765

 

(1.6

)%

 

$

        113,436

 

$

        112,728

 

0.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

             7,055

 

$

             6,509

 

8.4

%

 

$

          29,173

 

$

          30,342

 

(3.9

)%

   

For the three months ended December 31,

 

For the year ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, excluding units in service and ARPU)

 

2024

 

2023

 

Change (%)

 

2024

 

2023

 

Change (%)

Key Statistics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wireless units in service (000's)

 

 

720

 

 

765

 

(5.9

)%

 

 

720

 

 

765

 

(5.9

)%

Wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU)

 

$

8.16

 

$

7.84

 

4.1

%

 

$

7.97

 

$

7.71

 

3.4

%

Software operations bookings(1)

 

$

7,124

 

$

4,112

 

73.2

%

 

$

34,083

 

$

30,113

 

13.2

%

Software backlog (as of period end)(2)

 

$

62,439

 

$

51,315

 

21.7

%

 

$

62,439

 

$

51,315

 

21.7

%

 

(1) Software operations bookings includes net new (i.e., new customers or incremental add-on sales to existing customers) sales of license, professional services, equipment, and first-year maintenance.

(2) Software backlog excludes $5.6 million and $4.9 million of contractual obligations that are deemed cancelable by the customer without significant penalty as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Financial Outlook:

Regarding financial guidance, the Company expects the following for the full year 2025:

(Unaudited and in millions)

 

Current Guidance
Full Year 2025

 

 

From

 

To

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Wireless

 

$

69.0

 

$

72.0

Software

 

$

65.0

 

$

70.0

Total Revenue

 

$

134.0

 

$

142.0

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

27.5

 

$

32.5

2024 Fourth Quarter Call:

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

 

Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast:

 

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/spok_q4_2024_en/en

U.S. Toll-Free Dial In:

 

877-407-0890

International Dial In:

 

1-201-389-0918

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. For those unable to join the live call, an OnDemand version of the webcast will be available following the call under the URL link and on the investor relations website.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Plano, Texas, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 70 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted operating expenses excludes depreciation and accretion expense, impairment of intangible assets and severance and restructuring costs. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest income/expense, income tax benefit/expense, depreciation and accretion expense, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets and severance and restructuring. With respect to our expectations under "Financial Guidance" above, reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to certain items included in net income that are excluded from adjusted EBITDA, in particular, income tax benefit/expense, stock-based compensation expenses, impairment of intangible assets, severance and restructuring and other non-recurring expenses. These items can have unpredictable fluctuations based on unforeseen activity that is out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Spok's financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial, operational, and budgetary decision-making purposes, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, and to generate future operating plans. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures permit us to more thoroughly analyze key financial metrics used to make operational decisions and allow us to assess our core operating results. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies who present similar non-GAAP financial measures. We adjust for certain items because we do not regard these costs as reflective of normal costs related to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. In general, these items possess one or more of the following characteristics: non-cash expenses, factors outside of our control, items that are non-operational in nature, and unusual items not expected to occur in the normal course of business. We believe it is important to exclude these costs, given that they do not represent future operational costs under this strategic business plan. This allows us to assess the underlying performance of our core business under this new strategic business plan.

We do not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principle of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant amounts that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

Statements contained herein or in prior press releases which are not historical fact, such as statements regarding our future operating and financial performance, are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations include, but are not limited to, our ability to manage wireless network rationalization to lower our costs without causing disruption of service to our customers; our ability to retain key management personnel and to attract and retain talent within the organization; the productivity of our sales organization and our ability to deliver effective customer support; our ability to identify potential acquisitions, finance, consummate and successfully integrate such acquisitions, and achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; economic conditions, such as recessionary economic cycles, higher interest rates, inflation and higher levels of unemployment; risks related to our overall business strategy, including maximizing revenue and cash generation from our established businesses and returning capital to stockholders through dividends and repurchases of shares of our common stock; competition for our services and products from new technologies or those offered and/or developed from firms that are substantially larger and have much greater financial and human capital resources; continuing decline in the number of paging units we have in service with customers, commensurate with a continuing decline in our wireless revenue; our ability to address changing market conditions with new or revised software solutions; undetected defects, bugs, or security vulnerabilities in our products; our dependence on the United States healthcare industry; long sales cycle of our software solutions and services; our reliance on third-party vendors to supply us with wireless paging equipment; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners; our ability to protect our rights in intellectual property that we own and develop and the potential for litigation claiming intellectual property infringement by us; our use of open source software, third-party software and other intellectual property; our reliance on data centers and other IT Systems (as defined below) and technologies provided by third parties, and technology systems and electronic networks supplied and managed by third parties; cyberattacks, data breaches, system disruptions or other compromises to our or our critical third parties’ IT Systems (as defined below), data, products or services; our ability to realize the benefits associated with our deferred income tax assets; future impairments of our long-lived assets or goodwill; risks related to data privacy and protection-related laws and regulation; and our ability to manage changes related to regulation, including laws and regulations affecting hospitals and the healthcare industry generally, as well as other risks described from time to time in our periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Spok believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Spok disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Tables to Follow

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited and in thousands except share, per share amounts and ARPU)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the year ended

 

 

12/31/2024

 

12/31/2023

 

12/31/2024

 

12/31/2023

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wireless

 

$

18,370

 

 

$

19,091

 

 

$

73,523

 

 

$

75,968

 

Software

 

 

15,522

 

 

 

14,862

 

 

 

64,130

 

 

 

63,057

 

Total revenue

 

 

33,892

 

 

 

33,953

 

 

 

137,653

 

 

 

139,025

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below)

 

 

6,995

 

 

 

6,933

 

 

 

28,430

 

 

 

26,818

 

Research and development

 

 

2,590

 

 

 

2,642

 

 

 

11,548

 

 

 

10,549

 

Technology operations

 

 

5,743

 

 

 

6,399

 

 

 

24,306

 

 

 

25,843

 

Selling and marketing

 

 

4,269

 

 

 

4,028

 

 

 

15,851

 

 

 

16,350

 

General and administrative

 

 

8,716

 

 

 

8,763

 

 

 

33,301

 

 

 

33,168

 

Depreciation and accretion

 

 

938

 

 

 

728

 

 

 

4,148

 

 

 

4,496

 

Severance and restructuring

 

 

3

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

1,104

 

 

 

573

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

29,254

 

 

 

29,871

 

 

 

118,688

 

 

 

117,797

 

% of total revenue

 

 

86.3

%

 

 

88.0

%

 

 

86.2

%

 

 

84.7

%

Operating income

 

 

4,638

 

 

 

4,082

 

 

 

18,965

 

 

 

21,228

 

% of total revenue

 

 

13.7

%

 

 

12.0

%

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

15.3

%

Interest income

 

 

245

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

1,153

 

 

 

1,099

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

5

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(2

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

4,888

 

 

 

4,358

 

 

 

20,032

 

 

 

22,325

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(1,244

)

 

 

(993

)

 

 

(5,067

)

 

 

(6,659

)

Net income

 

$

3,644

 

 

$

3,365

 

 

$

14,965

 

 

$

15,666

 

Basic net income per common share

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.79

 

Diluted net income per common share

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.77

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

20,276,596

 

 

 

19,987,640

 

 

 

20,241,073

 

 

 

19,953,747

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

20,577,508

 

 

 

20,367,248

 

 

 

20,565,287

 

 

 

20,343,912

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

 

 

0.3125

 

 

 

0.3125

 

 

 

1.2500

 

 

 

1.2500

 

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12/31/2024

 

12/31/2023

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

29,145

 

 

$

31,989

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

21,950

 

 

 

23,314

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

9,362

 

 

 

7,885

 

Other current assets

 

 

840

 

 

 

704

 

Total current assets

 

 

61,297

 

 

 

63,892

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

5,952

 

 

 

7,321

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

8,249

 

 

 

10,526

 

Goodwill

 

 

99,175

 

 

 

99,175

 

Deferred income tax assets, net

 

 

41,686

 

 

 

46,260

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

744

 

 

 

510

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

155,806

 

 

 

163,792

 

Total assets

 

$

217,103

 

 

$

227,684

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

5,630

 

 

$

5,969

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

 

7,363

 

 

 

7,284

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

28,366

 

 

 

26,298

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

2,904

 

 

 

4,184

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

4,511

 

 

 

4,273

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

48,774

 

 

 

48,008

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

5,945

 

 

 

7,191

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

5,869

 

 

 

6,902

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

1,769

 

 

 

1,812

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

13,583

 

 

 

15,905

 

Total liabilities

 

 

62,357

 

 

 

63,913

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

$

 

 

$

 

Common stock

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

105,736

 

 

 

102,936

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(1,784

)

 

 

(1,764

)

Retained earnings

 

 

50,792

 

 

 

62,597

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

154,746

 

 

 

163,771

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

217,103

 

 

$

227,684

 

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ended

 

 

12/31/2024

 

12/31/2023

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

14,965

 

 

$

15,666

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and accretion

 

 

4,148

 

 

 

4,496

 

Deferred income tax expense

 

 

4,573

 

 

 

6,378

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

4,956

 

 

 

4,063

 

Provisions for credit losses, service credits and other

 

 

846

 

 

 

950

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

506

 

 

 

2,580

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(1,845

)

 

 

(909

)

Net operating lease liabilities

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(1,264

)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other

 

 

(1,184

)

 

 

(5,217

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,993

 

 

 

(559

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

28,922

 

 

 

26,184

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(3,209

)

 

 

(3,417

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(3,209

)

 

 

(3,417

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Cash distributions to stockholders

 

 

(26,381

)

 

 

(25,642

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

 

 

272

 

 

 

210

 

Purchase of common stock for tax withholding on vested equity awards

 

 

(2,428

)

 

 

(1,245

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(28,537

)

 

 

(26,677

)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(20

)

 

 

145

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(2,844

)

 

 

(3,765

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

31,989

 

 

 

35,754

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

29,145

 

 

$

31,989

 

Supplemental disclosure:

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

571

 

 

$

179

 

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

UNITS IN SERVICE, MARKET SEGMENTS,

AND AVERAGE REVENUE PER UNIT (ARPU)

(Unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

12/31/2024

 

9/30/2024

 

6/30/2024

 

3/31/2024

 

12/31/2023

 

9/30/2023

 

6/30/2023

 

3/31/2023

Account size ending units in service (000's)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 to 100 units

 

 

40

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

48

 

101 to 1,000 units

 

 

120

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

149

 

>1,000 units

 

 

560

 

 

 

564

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

579

 

 

 

596

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

614

 

Total

 

 

720

 

 

 

730

 

 

 

747

 

 

 

753

 

 

 

765

 

 

 

785

 

 

 

806

 

 

 

811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market segment as a percent of total ending units in service

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

 

85.6

%

 

 

85.7

%

 

 

85.8

%

 

 

86.1

%

 

 

85.9

%

 

 

86.0

%

 

 

86.1

%

 

 

85.7

%

Government

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

4.3

%

Large enterprise

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

4.1

%

Other(1)

 

 

6.5

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

5.9

%

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

5.9

%

Total

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Account size ARPU

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 to 100 units

 

$

13.08

 

 

$

12.70

 

 

$

12.51

 

 

$

12.66

 

 

$

12.57

 

 

$

12.02

 

 

$

11.91

 

 

$

12.03

 

101 to 1,000 units

 

 

9.60

 

 

 

9.19

 

 

 

9.06

 

 

 

9.14

 

 

 

9.16

 

 

 

8.75

 

 

 

8.56

 

 

 

8.75

 

>1,000 units

 

 

7.50

 

 

 

7.33

 

 

 

7.21

 

 

 

7.23

 

 

 

7.15

 

 

 

6.97

 

 

 

6.94

 

 

 

6.95

 

Total

 

$

8.16

 

 

$

7.95

 

 

$

7.84

 

 

$

7.89

 

 

$

7.84

 

 

$

7.59

 

 

$

7.53

 

 

$

7.59

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Other includes hospitality, resort and indirect units


