Splunk Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability

Analyst firm evaluates Splunk based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability. This recognition follows Splunk’s ninth consecutive recognition as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management, positioning Splunk as a vendor recognized by Gartner in both reports.

“Our customers seek complete business visibility across any environment and stack, full data control and flexible consumption and faster detection and root cause analysis to resolve problems faster,” said Spiros Xanthos, SVP and GM of Splunk Observability. “We’re honored by this recognition, and believe it affirms our commitment to deliver observability solutions that are OpenTelemetry-native and provide full-stack visibility, so customers can resolve issues quickly and more effectively.”

Gartner defines the APM and Observability market as software that enables the observation and analysis of application health, performance and user experience. The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ analyzes vendors on the ability to execute and completeness of vision. Splunk is recognized in the Leaders quadrant in the report for the first time.

To learn more about Splunk’s recognition as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability, please visit here. To learn more about Splunk’s Observability solutions, please visit here.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk helps build a safer and more resilient digital world. Organizations trust Splunk to prevent security, infrastructure and application issues from becoming major incidents, absorb shocks from digital disruptions, and accelerate digital transformation.

