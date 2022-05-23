Splunk and Crowdstrike Executive Chris Hill Joins Horizon3.ai to Lead Federal Strategy

Industry Executive Chris Hill Drives Horizon3.ai Growth in the Public Sector, Exhibits with Carahsoft at AWS Summit in Washington, D.C.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWSsummit—Horizon3.ai, a cybersecurity firm focused on autonomous penetration testing, today announced the appointment of Chris Hill as the Sector Head for Public Sector, Federal. Hill will execute Horizon3.ai’s vision for creating a better, more secure and cost-effective cyber posture for US and allied Government customers and partners through the deployment of the first autonomous, on-demand, self-service software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that is safe to run in production and requires no persistent or credentialed agents: Horizon3.ai’s award-winning NodeZero™.





Hill brings deep public/Federal markets experience to Horizon3.ai, having previously held executive leadership roles with top cybersecurity solutions providers such as Splunk, Databricks and CrowdStrike.

“With over 25 years of dedicated public sector cybersecurity and IT experience, Chris brings a tremendous amount of passion and domain expertise to assisting Horizon3.ai in executing its vision,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-Founder of Horizon3.ai. “His dedication to helping secure Federal agencies and organizations and his consistent track record of achievements in advancing that goal make Chris an invaluable asset both to Horizon3.ai and to those we serve and protect.”

“Government sector agencies and their industry partners are being constantly targeted by threat actors,” said Chris Hill, Sector Head for Public Sector, Federal, Horizon3.ai. “It is absolutely essential to provide them the means to determine and address those vulnerabilities and areas of exposure that must be immediately addressed, and I am deeply honored and excited to join Horizon3.ai and support its mission to do so.”

Chris is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire’s Paul Smith School of Business in Economics and holds a master’s in business administration from the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business.

Horizon3.ai, Carahsoft Jointly Exhibit at the AWS Summit May 23-25, Washington, D.C.

Horizon3.ai also today announced its partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Carahsoft supports public sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets, and helps simplify the government procurement process through its agency-specific and government-wide federal, state and local contracts.

“As I take the helm of Horizon3.ai’s Federal markets initiatives, we will be establishing and deepening Horizon3.ai’s alliances with those solutions providers whom our governmental agencies and organizations most closely rely upon to deploy and secure its essential information infrastructures,” said Hill. “Carahsoft is among the most respected IT and security distributors with a broad ecosystem of reseller and integrator partnership. This relationship is an important first step in ensuring that those agencies that protect and serve us are provided the cybersecurity insight they urgently need at this critical time.”

Horizon3.ai and Carahsoft will together attend the upcoming AWS Summit, May 23-25, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The Summit will focus on how public sector organizations can use the cloud to rapidly innovate and digitally transform, to improve their stakeholders’ lives and deliver on their mission.

Horizon3.ai is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86. For more information, contact the Horizon3.ai team at Carahsoft at (855) 377-5865 or Horizon3ai@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Horizon3.ai

The mission of Horizon3.ai is to help organizations find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, an autonomous penetration testing solution, is a true self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. NodeZero can help organizations identify ineffective security controls, and ensure limited resources are spent fixing problems that can actually be exploited. Founded in 2019 by industry, US Special Operations, and US National Security Veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and made in the USA.

Contacts

Global Press Contact:



Alison Raymond



Email: press@horizon3.ai