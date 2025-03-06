Splash Launches Event-Led Growth Masterclass & Certification

Latest Cvent acquisition taps into years of powering event programs for some of the most recognized brands to help organizations increase pipeline and revenue from their events

Course aims to empower marketers with the tools they need to make events their most powerful marketing channel

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EventLedGrowth--Splash, a Cvent-owned event marketing technology company, today announced the launch of their Event-Led Growth (ELG) Masterclass & Certification. The product agnostic course is designed to teach marketers and event professionals how to build a revenue-generating events strategy and learn the playbook industry experts and leading organizations use to make events their most powerful marketing channel. The new professional development course expands on Cvent’s robust Cvent Certification program, through which more than 18,000 certifications have been completed over the last two years.

“Marketers need more opportunities to advance their careers beyond traditional event marketing basics, and with stretched marketing budgets, organizations are focused on generating more value from their event programs,” said Kate Hammitt, Head of Marketing at Splash. “As the leader in the event-led growth space, we saw an opportunity to meet this critical need for education. This certification will inspire strategic thinking and grow the overall event program’s revenue impact. By utilizing evidence-based strategies and proven playbooks, participants can leverage event-led growth to propel their careers and their organization’s success.”

“Investing in event-led growth has propelled our pipeline substantially,” said Emily Wilkes, Director of Field & Partner Marketing at Gainsight. “Half of our attributed pipeline last quarter came from our events, and that’s in the new business segment. I’m constantly sharing the numerous metrics that illustrate the power and ROI of event-led growth with our leadership and with the sales organization, so the value is clear.”

Companies invest in Event-Led Growth because it drives results. The Splash 2024 Outlook on Events Report found that:

93% of US-based companies that use event-led growth are meeting their company pipeline and/or revenue goals

86% of US-based companies that use event-led growth are able to directly attribute events to company revenue

Businesses using event-led growth are noticing benefits like better brand visibility (63%), stronger customer relationships (63%), and stronger or new partnerships (52%)

Developed based on years of data from Splash’s most successful customers, the robust, highly engaging, self-paced course features 18 on-demand video lessons that cover everything from event-led growth fundamentals to strategy development, budgeting, and measuring attribution and ROI. The course is designed for a wide range of professionals, including field marketers, marketing operations, demand generation marketers, event organizers, and more. Upon completion, participants will receive official certification and a LinkedIn badge to showcase their accomplishments and highlight them on their resumes to demonstrate event-led growth expertise.

Course benefits for participants include:

Gain fluency in event-led growth and ROI terminology

Learn practical strategies to maximize event budgets and revenue

Design an event program that covers the full demand funnel, including creating demand, capturing demand, and keeping demand

Identify the right audience and convert them into customers

Optimize your organization’s event and MarTech stack and attribution models

Develop a high-performing, event-centric team and data-driven ELG narrative

Access comprehensive event playbooks and strategies

For more information on the masterclass or to enroll, please click here.

