Backed by Aramco Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, and TDK Ventures, Spiritus is set to transform carbon removal, turbocharging America’s AI-driven future with energy and infrastructure abundance without climate compromise.

LOS ALAMOS, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world is entering a new industrial revolution powered by American energy, AI, and innovation. The rapid acceleration of U.S. AI and industrialization is driving a historic demand for infrastructure and energy, yet this surge in activity risks ballooning carbon emissions. Spiritus offers a pathway that preserves industrial momentum without sacrificing climate goals.

Today, Spiritus, the climate-tech disruptor redefining direct air capture (DAC), announced a $30 million Series A funding round, led by Aramco Ventures and joined by Khosla Ventures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, and TDK Ventures. This infusion of capital will turbocharge Spiritus’ mission to eliminate carbon emissions from the built and energy economies — without stalling the expansion necessary for America’s growth.

The Energy-AI Paradox: Spiritus Delivers the Solution

AI is the future. It’s also an energy beast. Data centers are set to become one of the largest consumers of electricity, driving up demand for power at unprecedented rates. Meanwhile, construction — the backbone of infrastructure — remains one of the highest carbon-emitting industries. The challenge? Expanding data centers and energy production to sustain America’s dominance in AI, while simultaneously erasing the carbon footprint of industry.

Spiritus makes both possible. By deploying scalable, cost-efficient direct air capture technology we can fortify American energy leadership and wipe out emissions — all at once.

“We’re seeing soaring demand for data centers and heavy industries, yet we can’t ignore the carbon that comes with it,” said Charles Cadieu, CEO and co-founder of Spiritus. “Our DAC technology brings large-scale decarbonization within reach. This funding advances our vision of supporting America’s explosive growth while keeping emissions in check.”

Carbon Orchards by Spiritus: Making American Energy Dominance a Reality

Spiritus is creating the future. With this latest investment, the company is accelerating three major facilities, demonstrating the feasibility of large-scale carbon capture and removal:

New Mexico Pilot Facility : A 1,000-ton DAC site designed to prove industrial-scale carbon removal, up and running in months — not years — proving that carbon capture can integrate seamlessly into local economies without enduring the protracted timelines typical of large infrastructure projects.

A 1,000-ton DAC site designed to prove industrial-scale carbon removal, up and running in months — not years — proving that carbon capture can integrate seamlessly into local economies without enduring the protracted timelines typical of large infrastructure projects. Orchard One, Wyoming : The first full-scale Carbon Orchard, designed to sequester 2 megatons of CO₂ annually, positioning it among the highest-capacity single-site DAC+S facilities in the U.S. By combining permanent geological sequestration and a modular “Carbon Orchard” framework, Spiritus demonstrates that megaton-scale carbon removal is achievable.

The first full-scale Carbon Orchard, designed to sequester 2 megatons of CO₂ annually, positioning it among the highest-capacity single-site DAC+S facilities in the U.S. By combining permanent geological sequestration and a modular “Carbon Orchard” framework, Spiritus demonstrates that megaton-scale carbon removal is achievable. Global Energy Leadership: Spiritus’ partnership with Aramco scales American exports and technology abroad, proving that the U.S. leads in the race for a carbon-neutral industrial revolution. The partnership will further develop the technology and scale deployments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Driving Costs Down, Scaling Impact Up

For years, DAC has been held back by cost barriers, averaging a staggering $1,000 per ton. Spiritus is challenging the status quo, targeting a significant 90% reduction in cost at $100 per ton — bringing carbon removal to the scale required for real impact.

“Direct Air Capture has the potential to play an important role in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors of the economy, but until now, it has been too expensive to be meaningful,” said Bruce Niven, Executive Managing Director of Strategic Venturing at Aramco Ventures. “Breakthrough approaches like Spiritus are needed. We are excited to partner with Spiritus and bring this important technology to market.”

“We are witnessing a pivotal moment in the journey to decarbonize our economies,” said David Delfassy, Investment Director, TDK Ventures. “Spiritus represents a unique fusion of cutting-edge material science and scalable, cost-efficient carbon removal, making it a key enabler of the world's industrial future. This $30M Series A investment will catalyze the widespread deployment of DAC, ensuring that growth does not come at the expense of our environment.”

“America can — and must — grow its industrial base, but we can’t let carbon emissions run unchecked,” said Cadieu. “Our technology ensures large-scale progress does not mean large-scale emissions, preserving both economic opportunity and environmental responsibility.”

A Future Without Compromise

Economic strength and climate responsibility are not mutually exclusive. With Spiritus, the world can have it all:

AI expansion without climate destruction

Unstoppable infrastructure growth with net-zero emissions

Carbon-free energy dominance for America and its allies

America’s future is built on energy and innovation. Spiritus is ensuring it’s also carbon-free.

To learn more about how Spiritus is ensuring America leads in energy, AI, and direct air capture, visit spiritus.com. The embodied and electrical emissions from the use of AI to write this press release will be removed by Spiritus.

About Spiritus

Spiritus is a climate tech company at the forefront of Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology. With a dedication to innovation and sustainable stewardship of our environment, Spiritus has crafted a unique solution that achieves rapid carbon sorption and desorption rates at a fraction of the cost versus state-of-the-art sorbents. The company's approach combines the Spiritus Sorbent and the Spiritus Carbon Orchard, offering a scalable and modular system for low-cost DAC and sequestration (DAC+S). Spiritus is committed to making carbon removal an accessible and practical tool in the global fight against climate change. For more information, visit Spiritus.com.

Media Contact:

spiritus@consortpartners.com