Spirit Electronics to Provide Device Analysis with Acquisition of Insight Analytical Labs

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HUBZone–Spirit Electronics has acquired Insight Analytical Labs to add device analysis services, including destructive physical analysis (DPA), to its existing full-turnkey semiconductor supply chain services. Insight Analytical Labs is located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the team, operations and assets will become part of Spirit Electronics.





“We can now provide device analysis services that result in process and yield improvements along with improved manufacturability design,” says Spirit CEO Marti McCurdy. “The Insight Analytical team brings extensive experience and proven processes that will benefit our customers with reduced lead times and increased supply chain security for these in-demand services.”

Insight Analytical Labs has been in operation for 30 years, providing electronics analytical services including DPA, failure analysis, reverse engineering and IP litigation support. Spirit Electronics will leverage DPA to provide construction analysis that offers in-depth internal inspection of an electronic component to detect production defects. Aerospace and defense programs require DPA to prevent component failures in high-reliability applications.

Spirit Electronics will maintain and operate the DPA lab operations in Colorado Springs. Spirit will seek qualification for the new Colorado Springs facility to bring Insight Analytical’s lab services under the Spirit Electronics quality management system and lab suitability. An invitation for customer site-audits and qualification will be announced soon.

“Customers can expect DPA test operations to continue, and Spirit will bring in our automation, ERP system, cybersecurity measures and Quality program that have made us a trusted distributor and value-add business in the industry,” says CEO McCurdy. “We will continue to manage our distribution, MIL-STD-883 testing and circuit card assembly from our Phoenix, AZ, headquarters. We are excited to expand to Colorado where there is growing opportunity in defense and the commercial space industry.”

About Spirit Electronics:

Spirit Electronics is a value-added distributor offering authorized distribution of electronic components, MIL-STD-883 testing, circuit card assembly and ASIC services. Spirit’s supply chain solutions are changing the definition of distribution by providing full-turnkey semiconductor services to deliver products to aerospace and defense customers fully qualified and ready for use. Spirit is a veteran-owned, woman-owned small business (VOWOSB) with HUBZone certification headquartered in Phoenix, AZ since 1979. For more information, visit https://www.spiritelectronics.com.

