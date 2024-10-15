Spirit Electronics Offers TE Connectivity’s Sensor Products in Franchised Distribution Agreement

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spirit Electronics announces franchised distribution for TE Connectivity’s sensor product lines. TE Sensors are engineered for performance and reliability, offering flexible and durable solutions for Spirit’s aerospace and defense customers.





“Sensors are critical to military and space, and TE Connectivity has the flight heritage to offer some of the best flexible and reliable sensing solutions,” says Spirit CEO Marti McCurdy. “In space and in flight, sensors are the input point for data collection, monitoring, and detection, and TE Connectivity’s sensors support the full spectrum of our customers’ applications.”

Spirit’s franchised distribution agreement covers TE Connectivity’s sensor products, which include sensors for temperature, pressure, force, position, vibration and scanning. TE Sensors are used in cockpit controls, flight controls and actuation, landing gear and brakes, engines, launch and space explorations.

TE Sensors have supported specialized NASA space applications for over 40 years, including qualified thermistors for extended space flight under the NASA GSFC S-311-P-18 specification. TE’s recently developed MEMS accelerometer flew on the Solar Impulse project, and their negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors and fluxgate magnetometers (FGMs) supported the scientific observation mission on NASA’s Juno spacecraft.

TE Sensors offer superior performance in harsh environments, as well as customizable sensors for increased reliability and smaller form factors. “We are seeing increasing opportunities for sensing applications in commercial New Space, with the focus on Small Sats, cube sats, and constellations. Satellites depend on sensing for positioning and operations,” explains McCurdy.

Spirit Electronics is excited to add TE Sensors to its curated line card of products, including FPGAs, power management, memory, crystal oscillators, passives and discrete components. Paired with MIL-STD-883 testing, assembly, and engineering services, Spirit provides end-to-end supply chain support to deliver the full bill of materials for defense, aerospace, satellite and government and commercial space programs.

About Spirit Electronics:

Spirit Electronics is an end-to-end supply chain services company headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Spirit offers MIL-STD-883 testing, circuit card assembly, device analysis, ASIC programs, foundry services and franchised distribution of high-reliability electronic components. Spirit’s supply chain solutions are changing the definition of distribution by providing full-turnkey OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) services to deliver products to aerospace and defense customers fully qualified and ready for use. Spirit is a veteran-owned, woman-owned small business (VOWOSB) founded in 1979. For more information, visit https://www.spiritelectronics.com.

