Spirent Unveils New Security Automation Package for 5G Core Test Suite

Reduces service provider risk and costs; simplifies and expedites the validation of 5G networks

FREDERICK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5GSpirent Communications plc (LSE: SPT), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced a new security automation package as part of the 5G Core Automation Platform for Spirent Landslide. The new security package expands on the industry’s first subscription-based automated test platform launched by Spirent in 2021 and is equipped with a unique pre-built security test library. The new package enables service providers to accelerate time-to-market by up to 60% and achieve cost savings of up to 80%.

The open cloud-based architecture of 5G introduces the potential for new security vulnerabilities that must be secured to support the mission-critical use cases being promised by 5G. Spirent’s new security automation package for Landslide combines the company’s proven test methodology, automation, and 5G and security expertise into a single pre-built solution that service providers can plug into their automation pipelines.

Spirent’s 5G Core Security Automation Package provides control plane testing with a robust library of expert-designed test cases for 3GPP Security Assurance Specification (SCAS) standards and security attack emulation.

“Unlike any of its predecessors, 5G represents a fundamental disaggregation of the network, opening areas of vulnerabilities susceptible to exploits or malicious activity,” said Doug Roberts, general manager of Spirent’s Lifecycle Service Assurance business. “It is imperative that every 5G operator integrate security-based testing into a continuous test model. Our latest 5G Core Automation offering will help to keep operators protected from potential security impacts.”

This latest addition further extends the Spirent 5G Core Automation Platform’s capabilities, with three packages (Compliance, Capacity & Performance, and Security) that allow customers to automate testing and validation for faster go-to-market. The packages provide access to a managed library of hundreds of pre-built test cases developed with award-winning products and solutions, such as Spirent Landslide core emulation, Spirent Velocity test automation, and the company’s world-class professional services.

“Our unique automation platform provides immediate ROI by eliminating the need to build test cases in-house. This new security package expands upon the existing solution and offers a large and growing library of fully-automated test cases, giving our customers even greater confidence that their 5G networks will perform and be secure,” added Roberts.

For more information, visit www.spirent.com/products/5g-core-testing-automation-platform.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

