Spirent Federal Systems Prioritizes Military PNT Innovation with Appointment of Retired General DT Thompson to Advisory Role

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spirent Federal Systems, the leading provider of positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) test solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of retired General David D. “DT” Thompson as an advisor. General Thompson will provide strategic counsel in support of Spirent Federal’s mission: partnering with defense and industry to develop robust test equipment for emerging navigation warfare (NAVWAR) technologies, such as encrypted military GPS signals, jamming and spoofing mitigation, non-RF sensor fusion, and controlled reception pattern antenna (CRPA) systems.









General Thompson brings nearly four decades of leadership and expertise to the role, having served in various positions in operations, research and development, and acquisition in the US Air Force and US Space Force (USSF). General Thompson played a key role in planning and instituting the USSF and served as the first Vice Chief of Space Operations until his retirement in February 2024. His education includes a Master of Science in National Security Industrial Policy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, a Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Purdue University, a Bachelor of Science in Astronautical Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy, and international studies as an Olmsted Scholar at Johannes Kepler University.

“We are honored to welcome General Thompson,” said Rob VanBrunt, President/CEO of Spirent Federal Systems. “Due to increasing threat vectors against GPS in navigation warfare environments, the need for thorough characterization of layered PNT solutions has never been more crucial. His insights will enhance our ability to deliver simulators that help deploy proven, cutting-edge PNT technologies to warfighters faster than ever.”

“Innovation and excellence will ensure we outpace evolving threats; Spirent Federal exhibits both,” said General Thompson. “I look forward to supporting them as they work at the speed of need to fortify PNT resilience and deliver solutions that safeguard our critical PNT capabilities.”

