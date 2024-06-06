Spirent Accepting Orders for Certified Xona PULSAR™ Production Signals Simulator

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spirent has successfully implemented Xona Space Systems’ PULSAR™ production signals for seamless integration into the existing SimXona product line. Xona and Spirent have collaborated closely and are proud to announce that the PULSAR™ X1 production signal implementation has successfully passed a diligent Xona certification. The PULSAR™ X5 signal verification process is currently well underway and expected to pass certification during the summer of 2024. Spirent is now accepting orders for SimXona with production signals capability.





Xona is developing PULSAR™, a high-performance positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) service built on a backbone of low Earth orbit (LEO) small satellites. Xona’s patented high-powered smallsat signals will improve PNT resilience and accuracy by augmenting global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), such as GPS, while operating with an independent navigation and timing system architecture. Xona recently completed its series A fundraise and is fully funded to launch its production class satellite, the In-Orbit Validation mission, in 2025.

Spirent is the leading provider of PNT test solutions and recently launched a sixth-generation simulation system, PNT X. Designed for navigation warfare (NAVWAR) testing, PNT X is an all-in-one solution with native implementation of SimXona.

“We’re excited to certify Spirent’s SimXona offering and enable the PNT community with highly trusted test solutions. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Spirent to advance LEO PNT solutions for end users,” said Bryan Chan, VP of Strategy at Xona Space Systems.

“At Spirent, we are committed to fostering innovation in the PNT sector by providing cutting-edge and high-performance test solutions to the market,” stated Jan Ackermann, Director of Product Management at Spirent Communications. “SimXona, and the diligence applied by both teams during the certification process, embodies this commitment.”

About Xona Space Systems, Inc.

Xona Space Systems is developing the first ever independent high-performance satellite navigation and timing constellation designed to meet the needs of intelligent systems. Delivered via a secure, high-power signal from Xona’s low Earth orbit satellites, the patent-pending PULSAR™ service aims to enable modern technologies to operate safely in any environment anywhere on earth. Learn more at xonaspace.com.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly-owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America with value-added features and ongoing customer support. Learn more at spirentfederal.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

