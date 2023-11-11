Spire Global Successfully Launched 11 Satellites on SpaceX’s Transporter-9 Mission

Ten of the satellites will serve missions for Space Services customers, marking the most satellites launched for Spire’s Space as a Service business on a single launch

The Spire-built satellites will serve missions focused on Earth observation, connectivity and radio frequency intelligence covering frequencies across VHF, X,S, L band, Ka and Ku band

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, successfully launched eleven satellites on the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, including ten satellites for Space Services customers and one for Spire’s data and analytics solutions.





Spire Achieves Milestone with Largest Number of Space Services Customers on Single Launch

Spire Space Services allows organizations to deploy and scale their own satellite constellation at maximum speed and reliably, all through a subscription model that eliminates the high upfront cost of building and maintaining infrastructure in space.

Onboard the launch, Spire Space Services had satellites for:

GHGSat: Spire launched three satellites carrying payloads to monitor greenhouse gas emissions for GHGSat, including the first commercial CO2 sensor and two sensors dedicated to methane monitoring. This innovation marks the beginning in frequent, precise and independent high-resolution CO2 data collection, revolutionizing carbon emissions monitoring.

Ella 1, a satellite designed to showcase the capabilities of hiSky'sSmartellite™ ground network, also launched on the mission. The satellite will demonstrate hiSky network's ability to switch between geostationary (GEO) satellites and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, allowing them to offer low data rate connectivity for IoT and high data rate connectivity for substantial data transfers.

: Ella 1, a satellite designed to showcase the capabilities of hiSky’sSmartellite™ ground network, also launched on the mission. The satellite will demonstrate hiSky network’s ability to switch between geostationary (GEO) satellites and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, allowing them to offer low data rate connectivity for and high data rate connectivity for substantial data transfers. Jacobs : Spire launched two satellites for Jacobs, a leader in advanced manufacturing, critical infrastructure, health & life sciences and national security. Jacobs has developed and is delivering cost-effective and resilient radio frequency (RF) signal detection and processing systems through Jacobs Mango Series Payload (MSP) as part of an integrated system with Spire. Jacobs embarked on its space payload vision in 2018, and has rapidly achieved space qualification of their space radar systems. Jacobs’ agile design methodology provides maximum payload flexibility ensuring advanced, affordable space radar solutions.

SNC: Spire also launched the Vindlér satellite constellation consisting of four satellites carrying radio frequency (RF) technology for SNC. Vindlér is designed to detect and geolocate specific objects from LEO based on targeted RF emissions ranging from VHF to L-band. Vindlér can be used to locate emitters of interest throughout the world and can be used to track dark vessels, GPS jammers and more in support of national security efforts.

“This launch marks a milestone for us, hosting the largest number of Space Services customers on a single mission to date,” said Frank Frulio, the general manager of Space Services at Spire. “Rather than viewing space as an escape from Earth’s challenges, we see it as a source of invaluable insights and data for addressing our planet’s most pressing issues. Through Spire Space Services, we’re streamlining space access so that any organization can tap into the benefits of space-based data.”

Spire Enhances Data Collection and Analysis

LEMUR 2 NANAZ was launched as part of the mission, showcasing Spire’s capability to track and gather information from terrestrial and space-based signals emitted by Next-Generation Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) broadband internet constellations. It aims to harvest data for in-depth analyses of Ku and Ka-band spectrum usage across diverse applications, regions, and markets, identifying specific activities and behavioral patterns. The payload validates Spire’s radio frequency monitoring technology, extending signal collection up to 30GHz with enhanced capabilities.

The ten customer satellites were manifested on the mission through a multi-launch agreement between Spire and Exolaunch, which includes access to the Transporter missions through Exolaunch’s long-term launch arrangements with SpaceX. Under this agreement, Exolaunch is also providing its EXOpod Nova deployer, which was developed in collaboration with Spire. Spire’s LEMUR 2 NANAZ was manifested on the mission through D-Orbit onboard their OTV ION Satellite Carrier (“ION”) for last mile orbital transfer.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

