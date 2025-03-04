Spire Global Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SPIR--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2024 financial results, along with the results of the restatement. The news release announcing the results was disseminated on March 3, 2025.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Spire Global’s Investor Relations website at ir.spire.com. The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call is 877-841-2968. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is +1 201-689-8552. The conference ID for the call is 13752053. A replay of the webcast will be available for six months at ir.spire.com.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations, and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.

