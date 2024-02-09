Home Business Wire Spire Global Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call
VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced today that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. The news release announcing the results will be disseminated on March 6, 2024 after the market closes.


A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Spire Global’s Investor Relations website at ir.spire.com. The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 6, 2023 is 877-841-2968. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is +1 201-689-8552. The conference ID for the call is 13744243. A replay of the call will be available via the web at ir.spire.com.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations, and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.

Contacts

For Media:
Sarah Freeman

Communications Manager

Sarah.Freeman@spire.com

For Investors:
Benjamin Hackman

Head of Investor Relations

Benjamin.Hackman@spire.com

