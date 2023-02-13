Spire Global Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced today that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The news release announcing the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results will be disseminated on March 8, 2023 after the market closes.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Spire Global’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.spire.com. The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 8, 2022 is 877-841-2968. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is +1 201-689-8552. The conference ID for the call is 13735618. A replay of the call will be available via the web at https://ir.spire.com.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multipurpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.

