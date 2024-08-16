Spire Global Launches Seven LEMUR Satellites on SpaceX Transporter-11 Mission

The satellites will monitor soil moisture, improve global weather forecasts and serve missions for Space Services customers

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SPIR—Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, successfully launched seven satellites on the SpaceX Transporter-11 mission, which launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on August 16, 2024. This marks Spire’s third launch of 2024 and the 41st in the company’s history, bringing the total number of Spire satellites launched to 196.





Multi-Payload Satellites with Diverse Applications

These newly launched LEMUR satellites, ranging from 3U- to 16U-sized satellite buses, are designed for a wide range of applications that include data to improve weather forecasting, global soil moisture analysis and maritime ship tracking. The satellites will also serve missions for Space Services customers.

Spire Advances Weather Monitoring and Insights

Spire is enhancing its soil moisture monitoring capabilities by combining radio occultation and reflectometry technologies on a single platform. This dual capability allows Spire to measure the Earth’s state from the atmosphere to the ground, improving weather forecasts for leading meteorological agencies that acquire the Company’s data. Recently, Spire expanded its Weather & Climate product suite with advanced Soil Moisture Insights, which uses proprietary reflectometry measurements, open-source data, and AI to provide a comprehensive view of global soil moisture. These insights are crucial for agricultural planning, water resource management, and climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Learn more about the satellites’ journeys at spire.com/liftoff.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

