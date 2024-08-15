Spire Global Files Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or the “Company”) has filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company is working diligently to finalize its financial statements and will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.





The 12b-25 filing is available on Spire’s investor relations website at ir.spire.com.

The Company will reschedule its second quarter 2024 results conference call and announce the timing once the filing date of its Form 10-Q is confirmed.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s anticipated financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the preparation of the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2024 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the timing of filing the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company cautions you that the foregoing list may not contain all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Factors that may cause future results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include, among other things, the timing and nature of the resolution of the issues discussed in the Company’s 12b-25 filing, any further delay in the filing of required periodic reports, the timing and results of the Company’s review of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting and related disclosure controls and procedures, whether a restatement of financial results will be required for the issues discussed in the Company’s 12b-25 filing or other accounting issues, the results of the Company’s discussions with Blue Torch Finance LLC (“Blue Torch”) regarding the Company’s financing agreement with Blue Torch, including the timing and terms of any waivers or amendments, and adverse effects on the Company related to the disclosures made in this press release and the Company’s 12b-25 filing. For other risk factors affecting the Company, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company cannot assure you that the results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Moreover, the forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to expectations as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

