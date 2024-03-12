Spire Global Announces Participation in 36th Annual Roth Conference

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event.
Event: 36th Annual Roth Conference
Date: March 18, 2024
Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Presenter: Leo Basola, Chief Financial Officer, Spire Global
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth48/spir/1856270
About Spire Global, Inc.
Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.
Contacts
Benjamin Hackman
Head of Investor Relations
Benjamin.Hackman@spire.com