Spire Global and OroraTech Awarded NASA Contract for Wildfire Monitoring

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, was awarded a concept study contract by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to develop space-based capabilities for a wildfire early detection warning and active monitoring system. Spire will partner with OroraTech, the global leader in space-based thermal intelligence, to design a comprehensive and scalable solution.





Under the contract, Spire and OroraTech will develop a low-cost, orbital solution for monitoring wildfire-prone areas in the United States. Spire will leverage its experience developing and operating space and ground systems alongside OroraTech’s expertise in thermal infrared sensing for early detection of wildfires. OroraTech’s orbital network of thermal sensors currently provides wildfire detection and management services to commercial forest companies, public fire departments and conservation areas on six continents across the world.

Satellite data delivered in near real-time to fire managers and first responders enhance decision-making and response times, significantly improving wildfire management and mitigation efforts. Finding a solution is critical, as the frequency and intensity of extreme wildfires are projected to rise by 30% by the end of 2050, according to a report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and GRID-Arendal.

“Wildfires are an escalating threat with far-reaching impacts on our environment and communities,” said Peter Platzer, CEO of Spire Global. “Current monitoring methods fall short during peak periods of fire intensity. By leveraging the transformative power of space-based technology and our partnership with OroraTech, we aim to close this gap and provide a scalable, low-cost solution for early wildfire detection and monitoring.”

OroraTech has successfully operated thermal infrared sensors in orbit on satellites designed and built by Spire. No earlier than 2025, the companies plan to deliver OroraTech’s next eight wildfire-detecting satellites to orbit, dubbed OTC-P1, establishing the first and largest constellation of satellites dedicated to tracking and monitoring wildfires.

“Our orbital detection capabilities are incredibly valuable for quickly finding, tracking and predicting the spread of wildfires and will play a crucial role in mitigating their impact,” said Thomas Grübler, Chief Strategy Officer & co-founder of OroraTech. “Together with Spire, this unique technology is prepared to close the detection gap and make actionable data available for thousands of federal, state and local fire departments and agencies.”

In 2023, Spire and OroraTech were awarded a contract by the Canadian Space Agency to deliver preparatory work of a dedicated satellite constellation to monitor all active wildfires in Canada from space.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

About OroraTech

OroraTech is a global intelligence-as-a-service company leveraging thermal data for a sustainable Earth. Their Wildfire Solution platform is powered by high-resolution thermal data from its proprietary and public satellite system, which is trusted worldwide for revolutionizing wildfire detection. Since 2022, OroraTech has established a comprehensive global satellite network, delivering real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. The cutting-edge system detects fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action. Founded in 2018, OroraTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greece, and the United States. A dedicated team of over 100 experts is committed to delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

