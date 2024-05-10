SpinLaunch Board Announces Leadership Transition

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpinLaunch, a pioneering space company enabling rapid and sustainable low-cost access to space, today announced a change of leadership to align with the company’s next stage of growth to expand and commercialize its portfolio of disruptive space solutions.









The SpinLaunch Board of Directors has appointed David Wrenn, the company’s current Chief Operating Officer (COO), as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. SpinLaunch’s Founder & former CEO, Jonathan Yaney, has completed his transition from the company, where he recommended and endorsed Wrenn’s elevation to CEO.

“ This leadership change is a natural progression for the company as it becomes laser focused on customer development and executing its go-to-market strategy,” said Dómhnal Slattery, SpinLaunch Chairman of the Board. “ David has an exemplary history at SpinLaunch having spent the last nine years successfully helming various executive leadership roles across the organization. His deep understanding of the firm’s business and technology uniquely qualifies him to lead the team as CEO and oversee the continued execution of the company’s strategy.”

Wrenn was part of the founding SpinLaunch team, joining the company in early 2015 as a mechanical engineer. He is responsible for key developments across engineering, system architecture, and business strategy. Wrenn previously led the engineering team as VP of Technology and played a critical role in the company’s fundraising efforts and strategic operations as COO.

“ I am energized to lead SpinLaunch into this next chapter,” said Wrenn. “ With the company’s experienced leadership and incredibly talented team, I am confident in our ability to execute on the company’s mission and bring our integrated tech stack of low-cost space solutions to market. I look forward to sharing more details about our near and long-term strategy in the coming months.”

“ SpinLaunch’s unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation has positioned the business for long-term success,” said Greg McAdoo, tech investment veteran and SpinLaunch board member. “ With immense momentum, energy, and a strong foundation to build upon, I am eager to continue supporting David and the team as they enter this next phase of the company’s evolution.”

About David Wrenn

David Wrenn is part of the founding SpinLaunch team, joining the company in 2015. He is responsible for many of SpinLaunch’s key developments across engineering, system architecture, and business strategy. In 2021, David became Vice President of Technology, leveraging his technical knowledge and leadership skills to shape the company’s technical architecture and vision. In 2023, David was named Chief Operating Officer (COO), where he oversaw day-to-day operations and strategy development. With his unique blend of technical expertise, leadership, and business acumen, David is now executing on the company’s mission and bringing SpinLaunch’s integrated tech stack of low-cost space solutions to market.

About SpinLaunch

SpinLaunch is a space technology company committed to revolutionizing access to space by enabling the rapid, cost-effective deployment of launch, satellites, and services. Founded in 2014, SpinLaunch is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and has conducted a series of successful flight tests on its Suborbital Accelerator, located at Spaceport America. The company is also developing satellite technologies and services that complement its low-cost and high-cadence approach to space.

For more information, please visit https://www.spinlaunch.com/.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jan Helbing (jan@spinlaunch.com)