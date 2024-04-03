Spin.AI Launches New Partner Program Helping Resellers, MSPs, and MSSPs Better Protect Customer SaaS Data

Tiered Program includes solutions for SSPM, DLP, Ransomware Protection, Backup and Recovery, across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Slack.

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spin.AI, a leading SaaS security company dedicated to safeguarding enterprises against security risks, today announced the launch of the Spin.AI Partner Program. This comprehensive initiative is designed to support and expand the businesses of Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), resellers, and distribution partners by advancing their cybersecurity offerings with Spin.AI’s all-in-one SaaS security solution for mission-critical applications.





The Spin.AI Partner Program is a tiered program that offers a multi-tenant platform for SaaS data security, enabling partners to broaden their business scope and tap into new revenue opportunities. This initiative facilitates entry into previously untapped markets and meets the advancing cybersecurity needs of clients, by offering a comprehensive solution for the protection of SaaS data for essential applications. Distinguishing itself from other programs, the Spin.AI Partner Program delivers significant margin potential, inclusive of both managed and professional services, and offers flexible pricing models, all within a partner-first framework that aligns with varying business models.

“Recognizing the difficulties partners encounter, such as the complexity of managing multiple point solutions, visibility gaps, and the need for efficient incident response, the Spin.AI Partner Program is meticulously designed to simplify SaaS security,” said Rocco Donnino, SVP Global Strategic Alliances & Channels, Spin.AI. “It eliminates cumbersome manual processes, streamlines deployment and maintenance, and enhances customer success with strong margins and subscription-based pricing.”

Program Structure

The Spin.AI Partner Program features a tiered system designed to cater to diverse partner needs, structured into MSP, Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels. Key highlights of the program include:

Tailored Benefits: Each tier provides a custom suite of benefits, including aggressive financial discounts, specialized onboarding, enablement, marketing, channel, and support resources.

Comprehensive Support, Managed and Professional Services: This framework enhances partners’ success across various aspects of their business, such as managed and professional services.

Industry-Specific Solutions: The program addresses the unique SaaS security challenges of a broad spectrum of industries, such as technology, retail, manufacturing, media, education, law, healthcare, commercial real estate, and hospitality.

Key Differentiators

The Spin.AI Partner Program is unique in its adaptability to partner needs, whether through reselling, referral, or managed services. Differentiating benefits include:

Speed to value with low implementation and maintenance expenses, ensuring economic efficiency.

Patented protection and recovery technology to provide advanced security measures.

Industry-leading service level agreement (SLA), dramatically cutting down ransomware recovery time from days or weeks to a mere 2 hours.

Partner Quotes

“SADA recognizes the Spin.AI Partner Program as a strategic advancement in cybersecurity offerings, distinguishing itself by offering unmatched flexibility and support for our diverse partnership models,” said Rocky Giglio, Global Director, Security GTM & Solutions, SADA. “Unlike other programs, Spin.AI allows us to resell, refer, and integrate their comprehensive SaaS security solutions seamlessly into our managed and professional services portfolio. Their multi-tenant platform, which is both easy to deploy and manage, aligns with our operational ethos, ensuring that we can deliver rapid value to our clients at a lower cost.”

“Spin.AI’s all-in-one solution and their Partner Program align perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier, scalable security solutions to our clients,” said Andrew Peskin, EVP of Strategy and Operations Dito. “This collaboration not only enhances our cybersecurity offerings but also empowers our clients across various industries to navigate the complexities of SaaS data protection with greater ease and efficiency.”

“By incorporating Spin.AI’s technologies into our suite of cybersecurity offerings, M-Theory is not just enhancing our product lineup; we’re empowering our customers with the tools and technologies to defend against the most pressing cyber threats they face today,” said Chant Vartanian, Founder & CEO, M-Theory. “This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to customer success and security, setting a new benchmark in the protection we offer to the businesses we serve.”

“We want partners that can enhance and expand our portfolio with solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving security needs of the Microsoft 365 market. Spin.AI’s data protection solutions directly address the sophisticated challenges faced in safeguarding Microsoft 365 environments against data breaches and loss,” Hermann Ramacher, CEO of ADN Advanced Digital Network Distribution GmbH, DACH Distribution Partner of Spin.AI.

With over 400 partners and more than 1,500 customers across 100 countries, Spin.AI continues to lead in the SaaS security space, delivering unparalleled value and protection. The new Partner Program reaffirms Spin.AI’s commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to secure their SaaS environments, ensuring resilience against an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Spin.AI’s excellence and commitment to cybersecurity have been recognized by industry analysts, partners and customers. Recently, it was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ for SaaS Security Posture Management (Q4 2023), highlighting its robust capabilities in browser extension risk management and ransomware detection and remediation. Moreover, Google selected Spin.AI’s Chrome Extension Risk Assessment tool for its Workspace Admin Console. Spin.AI’s solutions have also earned high ratings from customers, demonstrating their effectiveness and reliability.

For more information about the Spin.AI Partner Program and to become a partner, click here. Spin.AI will also be at Google Cloud Next 2024, and you can visit them at booth #1263.

About Spin.AI

Spin.AI is a SaaS security company protecting enterprises against the risk of shadow IT, data leaks, data loss, ransomware, and non-compliance. SpinOne, the all-in-one SaaS security platform for mission-critical SaaS apps, protects SaaS data for Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Slack. SpinOne provides SSPM, SaaS DLP, SaaS ransomware protection, and SaaS backup for more than 1,500 organizations worldwide to enhance cyber resilience, streamline security operations, and reduce security costs. For more information, please visit: https://spin.ai.

