Spiff Updates Its Mobile App To Simplify How Sales Reps Access Commission Data and Provides Access from Anywhere

Enhanced app re-orients the mobile statement view around deals rather than payout rules, making it easier for reps to understand what’s driving their commission payouts

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#commission–Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, announced a redesigned mobile application today that makes it easier for reps, sales leaders, and financial operations professionals to access commission data and understand what is driving the payouts. The updated app addresses real-time feedback from users regarding the app’s navigation.





“We pride ourselves at Spiff on taking the feedback we get from our customers and adapting it into future versions of our software,” Jeron Paul, Chief Executive Officer, Spiff, said. “In this instance, we heard there was a desire for an easier way to navigate on our mobile app and we went about improving it. Everything in software is about iterating and we’re fortunate to have a terrific customer base that has become accustomed to the simplicity of the Spiff platform. Now we have a redesigned mobile app that’s a reflection of our commission software.”

The app gives reps real-time visibility into what they’re earning. Understanding their commission breakdown is crucial to rep motivation and overall team performance. Without a solution like Spiff that gives them visibility into their commission data, reps will either create their own spreadsheets and do their own calculations or reach out to their admins/finance team to get the information, which isn’t always up to date. Spiff’s mobile app puts real-time commission data at the fingertips of reps at any moment, keeping them focused on selling and not worried about what they are earning.

In the re-oriented app, Spiff users can easily get answers to questions regarding pending deals, what they are getting paid in a period, how they’re progressing on their quotas, and what they have the potential to make. For financial operations, the mobile app eliminates one-off requests for commission data and the time spent on manually building, updating, and sending statements.

To learn more about the latest updates to the Spiff platform, visit www.spiff.com.

