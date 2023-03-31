Spiff Tops Multiple G2 Spring Reports for Sales Compensation

Leader in sales compensation technology tops five G2 Spring reports, including the Spring 2023 Grid and Momentum reports

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#commission–Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, has been named the leader in five Spring Sales Compensation reports by G2.com, the largest software marketplace and review platform. The company leads in the Spring 2023 Grid report, which ranks vendors on a customer satisfaction rating and marketing presence, and the Spring 2023 Momentum report, which grades them on momentum and market presence.

“When we created Spiff, the intention was to make workers happy. Commissions have become a complicated process for finance and sales operations professionals. Sales have lacked transparency into their commissions and finance has taken the brunt of the frustration for it,” Jeron Paul, founder and CEO, said. “Now five years into our journey, we’ve succeeded in simplifying the world of those in revenue operations and their counterparts in finance. As we eye an exciting year in our evolution, there is a lot of innovation in the year ahead that will continue to eliminate the complexities of commissions.”

Spiff, recognized as a Strong Performer in “The Forrester Wave™: Sales Performance Management Platforms, Q1 2023”, recently introduced new features that provided sales compensation administrators with more self-management capabilities.

“[Spiff is a] very helpful tool. It’s intuitive, easy to navigate, and provides a detailed overview of my compensations with some details on how it was calculated and my current KPIs,” said an account manager at SimilarWeb.

In addition to being a leader in the Grid and Momentum reports, Spiff was recognized as “Easiest Doing Business With” in the Enterprise Relationship Index for Sales Performance Management. The company appeared in 39 Spring reports in the Sales Compensation and Sales Performance Management categories. On G2.com, Spiff has over 1,900 product reviews with 4.7 out of five stars.

“We were doing manual commission calculations every month, which was a huge time suck and also subject to human error. Spiff significantly cuts down time spent on commissions and allows us to focus more on analytics that help drive the business forward,” a Business Intelligence Manager at symplr said.

Spiff is a new class of software that creates trust across the organization by delivering real-time automation of commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. With a combination of an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. Spiff’s sales compensation platform enables finance and sales operations teams to self-manage complex incentive compensation plans and provides transparency for sales teams.

