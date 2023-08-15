Spiff Ranks No. 23 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Spiff debuts at number 23 among America’s fastest-growing private companies

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#commission–Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, announced today that it is ranked number 23 on the Inc. 5000 list, Inc.’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It is Spiff’s first time on the Inc. 5000. In addition to landing in the top 25 in its Inc. 5000 debut, Spiff ranked number one among companies based in Utah and number two among software companies.





“I’d like to thank our customers for this recognition because they are the backbone of our success. We listen to them, regularly taking their feedback and implement it into our platform,” Jeron Paul, co-founder and CEO, Spiff, said. “We saw a need in the finance and sales technology market to deliver an easier way to manage commissions. We took that opportunity – and now have a very exciting future in front of us. The Inc. 5000 reveal is a day nearly every private company eagerly awaits. We are humbled by this honor.”

The Inc. 5000 ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

In May, Spiff announced a $50M Series C funding round to expand upon its industry-leading sales commissions platform to focus on other complex financial applications. At that time, it also announced the availability of Spiff Designer, its newest model builder, which revolutionizes commission automation for Finance and Revenue teams. Spiff Designer represents the last major mental-model gap that keeps spreadsheet-centric users from embracing financial automation by pairing the familiarity and ease of use of a spreadsheet with the scale, power, and speed of automation.

