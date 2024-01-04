SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics, Announces Its 2024 Fellows

The Society is welcoming 47 new Fellow Members from across the globe









BELLINGHAM, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This year, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, welcomes 47 Members as new Fellows of the Society. They join their Fellow Member colleagues in being honored for their technical achievements, as well as for their service to the optics and photonics community and to SPIE.

Fellows are Members of the Society who have made significant scientific and technical contributions in the multidisciplinary fields of optics, photonics, and imaging. Since the Society’s inception in 1955, nearly 1,800 SPIE Members have become Fellows.

The inductees this year represent high-profile leaders in academia, industry, and government. The 2024 Fellows cohort includes ASML Director of System Engineering Jan Van Schoot and ASML Research EUV Program Manager Mark A. van de Kerkhof; Meadowlark Optics Chairman and Founder Tom Baur; Duke University Professor and electrical engineer Natalia M. Litchinitser; University of Technology Sydney Professor and physicist and materials engineer Igor Aharonovich; US Naval Research Laboratory Research Physicist Lynda E. Busse; Clemson University Associate Professor and Associate Dean of Inclusion and Equity Oliver J. Myers; Harvard Medical School Professor and Wellman Center for Photomedicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital Tearney Laboratory leader Guillermo Tearney; Centro de Investigaciones en Óptica Researcher Amalia Martínez García; and ICube Senior Research Scientist Paul C. Montgomery.

“SPIE Fellows are honored for their technical achievements and contributions to the Society,” notes Chair of the SPIE Fellows Committee and Technical University of Denmark Professor Peter E. Andersen. “I’m excited to welcome all 47 of our new Fellow Members from across the community, from academia, industry, and government. It’s been a pleasure to work with the Fellows Committee this year to recognize our new SPIE Fellow Members, their professional successes in the areas of optics and photonics, and their impactful contributions to SPIE.”

New Fellows are acknowledged during the SPIE symposium of their choice throughout the year. The complete list of the 2024 SPIE Fellows is available online, along with a list of all SPIE Fellows, nomination criteria, and the SPIE Fellows nomination form.

