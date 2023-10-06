Spend Matters Names Zip ‘Foremost’ Leader in “Intake Management: Procurement Tech’s Next Big Market”

New Report Analyzes the Increasingly Critical Role of Intake Management, Market’s Rapid Growth and Evolution

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zip, the world’s only intake-to-pay platform, today announced it has been named a ‘Leader’ by Spend Matters in their recent report “Intake Management: Procurement Tech’s Next Big Market.” Founded in 2020, Zip created the first-ever intake solution for procurement and finance professionals, paving the way for the intake management space to take shape. Today, Zip offers the leading intake-to-pay solution and is the only enterprise-grade intake platform provider trusted by Fortune 500 companies.





The Spend Matters report defines intake management, explains how it impacts the enterprise and outlines specific use cases in every department. Additionally, the report discusses how intake management is ever-evolving and showcases intake management orchestration in practice by highlighting a Zip customer case study from a prominent financial institution.

“Spend Matters understands just how critical intake is to the overall source-to-pay process,” said Rujul Zaparde, CEO and co-founder of Zip. “It’s because of the critical function of intake — a category we created the original complete solution for — that we are able to serve as a single front door for finance, procurement and accounts payable teams for businesses from startups to the Fortune 500. Zip provides a comprehensive, enterprise-grade solution that grants complete stakeholder visibility to help businesses procure with the fastest process, least risk, and at the lowest price—right from the initial intake of a purchase, vendor or contract request.”

Spend Matters is a leading research and analyst firm that provides data-driven advisory services to procurement and supply chain professionals to help inform critical technology, product, marketing and investment decisions. The firm offers analyses of enterprise technology for buyers, solution providers, consultants and investors based on granular rankings of demonstrated technology capability and customer satisfaction.

Zip Recognized for Seamless Customer Experience and Comprehensive Procurement Capabilities

Spend Matters recognizes Zip as the vendor that “has played a crucial role in driving the popularity of the market” because of the impact its exceptional user experience has on employee adoption. The report also acknowledges that Zip’s evolving procurement orchestration platform is a key solution to the problem of fragmented enterprise tech stacks, giving procurement leaders earlier visibility and influence over decentralized spend. Zip product updates are often based upon requests from existing customers—keeping users satisfied with the product based on the platform benefits and Zip’s customer-centric, problem-solving focus, according to the customer case study featured in the report.

Zip’s intake management solution addresses a ubiquitous challenge that procurement and finance teams face across verticals and company sizes. Many businesses are limited by outdated procurement technology and processes that fail to provide accurate visibility into their business expenditures or approval processes. This leaves finance and business leaders in the dark not only for rogue employee spend but also for insights on how to optimize and improve their procurement process.

Zip provides an enterprise-grade user experience for employees to easily streamline intake processes and initiate requests for any business purchase, vendor or contract request. This provides the foundation for not only a more efficient overall procurement experience for employees but also a transformational approach to structuring the larger source-to-pay process. According to the Spend Matters report, “Over the next decade, not only will the market for intake management continue to grow, but the traditional S2P landscape will be challenged as intake solutions become more complex and develop sufficient native functionality to not only complement but also compete against S2P behemoths.”

Resources

About Zip

Zip is the world’s only intake-to-procure platform. Providing an intuitive starting point for any employee to initiate a purchase or vendor request, Zip helps businesses gain clear and timely visibility across all business spend by dramatically improving the employee experience. The platform’s no-code configuration and intelligent workflows integrate disparate systems, enabling businesses to automatically route requests for faster approval across finance, legal, procurement, IT, security and other teams. Zip consolidates all the steps and tools used across finance and procurement processes in one platform. Leading enterprises and high-growth startups like Northwestern Mutual, Snowflake, Canva, Airtable, Webflow, Databricks, along with more than 250 others, use Zip to streamline their intake-to-pay processes while delighting their business users.

Contacts

Kelsey LaBarbera



Bhava Communications for Zip



zip@bhavacom.com

+1 (925) 338-1056