Spencer Matthews Elevates Entrepreneurs to New Heights with HONOR

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews hosted the “World’s Lightest Boardroom” to celebrate the HONOR Magic V2, the world’s lightest foldable smartphone. Floating over London in a hot-air balloon, the CleanCo founder heard pitches from three entrepreneurs vying for £8,000 and the new Magic V2, crafted for the productivity-hungry.









After research revealed 58% of entrepreneurs rely on side hustles for financial support, HONOR launched the Lightest Boardroom to help UK small businesses get off the ground. The sky-high founders pitching to Matthews included:

Simon Cooper – sustainable transportation Eezy Bike

Keelan Waldock – home-delivery brownies BWOWnies

Ellena Gall – sustainable, reversible clothing Gaia Garments

After nail-biting competitive pitches, high in the sky on the HONOR Magic V2, Matthews chose Gaia Garments to take home the prizes, calling out her ethos and cool-headedness as key factors in his decision.

Matthews said: “I know what it takes to start a successful business, and was looking for those qualities today. El’s fearlessness and hunger for change won me over – she’s a fantastic example of what UK small businesses offer. I can’t wait to see where she goes next with the support of the HONOR prizes.”

Winner Ellena Gall said: “Pitching in a hot air balloon was certainly a first, but I’m thrilled that Gaia Garments was chosen as the winner of the “World’s Lightest Boardroom”. The HONOR technology will help me run things remotely, and I’ll use the money to expand my lines and take Gaia Garments to new heights. I’m so thankful to HONOR and Spencer for supporting a small business like mine, and I can’t wait for what comes next.”

Aimed at the leaders of the future, the HONOR Magic V2’s 231g featherlight body and productivity powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset are designed to empower those harbouring big ambitions, viewing technology as a catalyst for success.

Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR said: “Our passion is helping people achieve their potential through human-centric innovation. We proudly support Britain’s most promising tomorrow-makers in achieving their goals. The HONOR Magic V2 is the perfect tool for this, with its foldable featherweight and productivity prowess, it’s the perfect smartphone for anyone with big dreams.”

To discover the full story of HONOR’s “World’s Lightest Boardroom’ visit @ukhonor on Instagram.

Image gallery

Video gallery

Contacts

Media Contact

Meg McCabe



Media Manager – Make Honey



meg@makehoney.com