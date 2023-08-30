Spencer Health Solutions Raises Series D to Expand Pharmaceutical and Care Management Markets

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spencer Health Solutions, Inc., a pharma services and health technology company, announced today the successful close of its Series D funding round, having raised an initial $43 million with additional funding expected before the end of the year.





This funding reflects the progress made at Spencer Health Solutions and the significant market response to its platform. “Our Series D will convert our debt to equity and bring in new capital to help us scale pharmaceutical company growth in clinical trials and patient support services from the home,” said Tom Rhoads, CEO of Spencer Health Solutions. “This round of funding reflects our progress in building partnerships with several major pharmaceutical companies, global clinical packagers, and regional and national specialty pharmacies. It will also help support and scale several major chronic care provider contracts recently awarded in US, Canada and Europe. It is an exciting time at Spencer Health Solutions.”

Spencer Health Solutions’ spencer® medication dispensing technology has served more than 5,800 patients in the US, Canada and Europe. The latest round of capital will support continued growth in those markets including capital for devices, new operational team members, and sales and marketing resources. Our goal is to continue helping pharmaceutical companies and providers better serve patients from their homes.

About Spencer Health Solutions



Spencer Health Solutions is a health technology provider dedicated to improving patient engagement and medication adherence for clinical trials and commercial pharmaceutical programs, while also easing the burden of medication management for patients and caregivers. Headquartered near North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, Spencer Health Solutions’ award-winning spencer® SmartHub provides real-time monitoring of patients’ behaviors that results in improved drug persistency, patient retention, and health outcomes. For more information, visit www.spencerhealthsolutions.com.

Contacts

Erica Smith



(866) 971-8564

esmith@spencerhealthsolutions.com

Or download the Spencer Health Solutions Press Kit at https://spencerhealthsolutions.com/press-kit-media-contact/