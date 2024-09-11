Spencer Health Solutions Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISO27001–Spencer Health Solutions (SHS), a healthcare technology leader in smart medication management, announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification. This prestigious accreditation underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding patient data and ensuring the highest standards of information security.





ISO 27001 is a globally recognized information security management system (ISMS) standard that ensures organizations implement robust measures to protect their assets from threats. By achieving this certification, Spencer Health Solutions has demonstrated its dedication to:

Confidentiality: Protecting patient data from unauthorized disclosure.

Integrity: Ensuring the accuracy and completeness of medication dispensing records.

Availability : Guaranteeing timely access to medication dispensing information when needed.

“We are proud to announce that Spencer Health Solutions has achieved ISO 27001 certification,” said Tom Rhoads, CEO of Spencer Health Solutions. “This accomplishment reinforces our commitment to providing patients and caregivers with a safe and reliable medication management solution. By meeting the rigorous standards of ISO 27001, we are demonstrating our dedication to data security and privacy.”

Spencer, the smart medication dispenser, is designed to make medication management simple by improving medication adherence and reducing medication errors. The device utilizes advanced technology to track medication usage, provide reminders, and alert caregivers to potential issues. By achieving ISO 27001 certification, Spencer Health Solutions has further strengthened its position as a trusted provider of healthcare technology.

Spencer Health Solutions (SHS) is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming medication management. Through its comprehensive platform, SHS empowers individuals, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies to improve medication management and achieve better health outcomes.

Visit Spencer Health Solutions at https://spencerhealthsolutions.com

