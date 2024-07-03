Spemot AG’s Soulution Brand Selects AXISS Audio USA as Exclusive Distribution Partner for the Canadian Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amplifier–Spemot AG and AXISS Audio USA have announced a strategic partnership appointing AXISS Audio as the exclusive importer and distributor of Spemot’s complete line of Soulution products in Canada. This includes Soulution amplifiers, phono stages, and D/A converters.





AXISS Audio USA, already established as the distributor for Soulution products in the U.S. market, will now extend its reach to serve the Canadian market, marking a significant expansion across North America.

Cyrill Hammer, President of the Board of Directors for Spemot AG, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are thrilled to collaborate with AXISS Audio in the Canadian market. With their recent growth and success, supported by a dedicated team, we look forward to enhancing our offerings for Canadian customers.”

Cliff Duffey, President of AXISS Audio, added, “AXISS is pleased to welcome Soulution as the fourth brand in our Canadian portfolio. We are eager to further grow their brand presence throughout North America.”

About AXISS Audio USA

Truly exceptional audio isn’t about sound… it’s an experience. It has the ability to transport you through time to re-live the original music event. AXISS Audio is dedicated to bringing unparalleled audio performance to the U.S. and Canadian markets. It serves as a premier distributor for leading brands in high-end audio, including Accuphase, Soulution, AIR-TIGHT, Gauder Akustik, Franco Serblin, Transrotor, Reed, Beaudioful, Shelter, Nihon Onkyo Engineering, and more. With a history of over 30 years of success, a robust network of over 60 authorized dealers, and strategically located warehouses in California and Tennessee, AXISS Audio has solidified its position as a market leader in the distribution of high-end audio equipment. For more information, visit www.axissaudio.com.

About Spemot AG

Spemot AG, founded in 1956 and headquartered in Switzerland, and its Soulution brand of products stands at the forefront of precision engineering in the world of high-end audio electronics. Renowned for meticulous craftsmanship and uncompromising commitment to quality, Soulution specializes in designing and manufacturing a comprehensive range of audio products that redefine the audio experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike. Their portfolio includes state-of-the-art amplifiers, phono stages, and D/A converters, each meticulously engineered to deliver unparalleled sound purity and fidelity. With a legacy of innovation and excellence spanning years, Soulution continues to set benchmarks in the industry, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in audio technology. For more information, visit www.soulution-audio.com.

Contacts

AXISS Audio USA



Cliff Duffey



President and Owner



+1 615 397 5119



cliff@axissaudio.com

Spemot AG



Cyrill Hammer



President of Board of Directors



+41 62 285 30 40



cyrill.hammer@spemot.com