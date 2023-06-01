SPEE3D Partners With the University of Applied Sciences Hamburg to Boost Additive Manufacturing Capabilities for Students and the European Community

Collaboration is the First of its Kind with a European University, Enabling the Printing of Entirely New Parts Through SPEE3D’s Patented Metal Cold Spray Printing Technology

LEEDS, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SPEE3D, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced they have partnered with the University of Applied Sciences Hamburg (HAW) in Germany to introduce a non-fusion-based novel technology of additive manufacturing in their education. As a result, HAW Hamburg is the first European academic institution to utilise a 3D printer to manufacture entirely new parts with SPEE3D’s patented metal cold spray technology.

HAW Hamburg has installed the LightSPEE3D, which enables significantly faster and more flexible production than traditional manufacturing. The printer will be under the supervision of the institute for material sciences and joining lab, which specializes in additive manufacturing of metal parts, joining and robot-based manufacturing metals, overseen by Professor Dr.-Ing. Shahram Sheikhi, which supports masters, Ph.D., and postdoctoral studies. The goal is to prove the ‘form and function’ of printing new parts and enable adoption in local industries, predominantly maritime and aerospace, to provide more efficient operations.

“The University of Applied Sciences Hamburg is a forward-thinking, innovative institution with Professor Sheikhi at the helm solving some of the world’s most pressing manufacturing issues,” said David McNeill, Director of Business Development for EMEA at SPEE3D. “The opportunity to work with HAW Hamburg and support the European maritime industry represents a ‘sea change’ for cold spray printing in Europe. They can now make new parts in minutes that are more efficient and resilient than traditional supply chains allow.”

Having the LightSPEE3D printer in one of Europe’s great ports represents an exciting development for SPEE3D and the local community. Both the university and the maritime industries in Hamburg believe additive manufacturing is one potential solution to some of the most pressing problems for the port, including supply chain issues, efficiency, corrosion, and sustainability, helping save resources.

“The installation of the LightSPEE3D printer pursues the innovation path of alternative manufacturing and joining technologies whereby the goal of maritime research strategy can be accomplished in the next few years,” said Professor Dr.-Ing Shahram Sheikhi. “Through additive manufacturing, we expect a reduction of maintenance, repair, and conversion costs that can be ensured.”

