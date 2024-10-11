Spectrum in the 7-8 GHz Range Could Enable Future 6G Networks

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The next generation of wireless technology is already being planned as the spectrum in the 7.125 – 8.400 GHz range is identified as a key enabler of future connectivity. Today 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond for the Americas, announced the publication of its latest white paper, ‘The 6G Upgrade in the 7-8 GHz Spectrum Range: Coverage, Capacity, and Technology,’ highlighting the potential of this emerging spectrum for delivering unparalleled capacity, faster data rates, and better coverage, all while reusing existing infrastructure.





“The 7-8 GHz spectrum will potentially be a cornerstone of 6G technology, enabling faster, more reliable networks that are essential for the next wave of innovation in AI, smart cities, and immersive experiences,” said Viet Nguyen, Vice President of PR and Technology at 5G Americas.

The white paper outlines how the spectrum in the 7-8 GHz range would enable 6G to potentially provide up to 10-20 times increase in capacity compared to current 5G networks. This will enable higher data speeds and more efficient network management, making the deployment of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Extended Reality (XR) more feasible.

As the industry prepares for the next era of 6G in the 2030 timeframe, the study emphasizes that the availability of 1.5-2 GHz of mid-band spectrum per market is essential for successful 6G deployment. The 7.125 – 8.400 GHz spectrum is emerging as a globally harmonized band, dubbed the “Golden Band of 6G,” crucial for achieving economies of scale and driving down costs for operators and consumers.

‘The 6G Upgrade in the 7-8 GHz Spectrum Range: Coverage Capacity and Technology,’ covers the following key highlights:

Spectrum Efficiency: The 7-8 GHz range combined with advanced antennas allows for four to five times higher spectral efficiency compared to current 5G bands leading to enhanced performance.

The 7-8 GHz range combined with advanced antennas allows for four to five times higher spectral efficiency compared to current 5G bands leading to enhanced performance. Infrastructure Reuse: The new band enables the reuse of existing 5G base station sites, significantly reducing the cost of deployment.

The new band enables the reuse of existing 5G base station sites, significantly reducing the cost of deployment. Technology Boost: Advanced beamforming, massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO), and AI-driven algorithms will further enhance network capacity and coverage.

Advanced beamforming, massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO), and AI-driven algorithms will further enhance network capacity and coverage. Spectrum Sharing: While exclusive licensing is ideal, the report highlights that spectrum sharing may be necessary in certain regions, ensuring flexible and rapid access to the new band.

With mobile data traffic expected to grow from three to fivefold in the next five years, driven by new applications that demand high-capacity, low-latency networks, the 7-8 GHz spectrum is critical. The band is currently home to several incumbent users in the United States, including federal and satellite services. As part of the transition to 6G, greater transparency, coordination, and repacking will be important in ensuring efficient use of the new spectrum.

“The 7-8 GHz band is pivotal for the future of 6G. It offers the capacity and efficiency we need to support the exponential data growth expected with emerging applications such as AR, VR, and advanced AI,” said Harri Holma, Senior Advisor – Technology Leadership, Nokia and leader of the 5G Americas work group for this paper.

Amit Mukhopadhyay, Principal Standardization Leader at Nokia and leader of the working group, added, “This spectrum range is a critical component in ensuring a seamless transition from 5G to 6G, allowing operators to reuse existing infrastructure while still delivering next-generation performance and capabilities.”

The paper also identifies that the success of 6G deployment relies on global collaboration to harmonize spectrum use to reduce manufacturing costs, streamline supply chains, and support international roaming, benefiting both operators and consumers.

