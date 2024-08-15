Spectro Cloud Delivers on Promise of Kubernetes for Public Sector, From Tactical Edge to Govcloud

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amazoneks—Spectro Cloud today announced two new formal recognitions of its strengthening position in the government technology space: the Government Software competency from AWS, and ‘Awardable’ status on the CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace for AI/ML solutions at the tactical edge.









With today’s announcements, Spectro Cloud Government and its Palette VerteX Kubernetes management platform are firmly established as the leading choice for Kubernetes management in the public sector, just one year after VerteX was announced.

Five accreditations from AWS Partner Network and counting

Spectro Cloud has earned the AWS Government Software competency, awarded only to AWS partners that have demonstrated experience in delivering quality solutions to help agencies meet mandates, reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and increase innovation across civilian agencies, national defense and intelligence communities, and state and local governments.

AWS has also named Spectro Cloud part of its Public Sector partner program.

These accomplishments follow Spectro Cloud earning status as an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner, a member of the AWS Well Architected Review Program, and an AWS Container Software competency holder.

Public sector AWS customers are invited to meet Spectro Cloud at AWS re:Invent to learn more about these accreditations.

‘Awardable’ on the CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Spectro Cloud has also achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

This designation highlights Spectro Cloud’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that meet the rigorous standards and strategic needs of the DoD. Being “Awardable” signifies that Spectro Cloud’s solutions have undergone thorough evaluation and have been recognized for their excellence, reliability, and potential to drive innovation within the defense sector.

Spectro Cloud was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing a video demonstration of the solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

A world-class team innovating to solve public sector challenges

These two announcements come just a year after Spectro Cloud established its Government team and released its Palette VerteX edition for the public sector.

In the intervening months, Spectro Cloud has rapidly scaled a world-class team of government and defense experts, attracting seasoned talent across the USA from Rancher Government Solutions, D2IQ, Red Hat, VMware, Nutanix and Lockheed Martin, as well as multiple veterans. The Spectro Cloud Government team now has more than 100 years of collective experience in public sector technology.

“The technical innovation and the customer missions we’re enabling here at Spectro are a driving force attracting the best talent in the industry,” says Kyle Goodwin, VP of global sales at Spectro Cloud, himself formerly of Rancher Government Solutions. “They’re jumping ship from legacy vendors to join us at the final frontier of Kubernetes management, and they’re bringing a wealth of experience with them. It’s no exaggeration to say we have the strongest public sector team I’ve ever worked with.”

The Palette VerteX product has seen rapid innovation, with new features focused on mission-critical capabilities such as increased support for air-gapped environments and additional support for Kubernetes environments in AWS and Azure Government Clouds. Spectro Cloud remains the only vendor to offer verified FIPS cryptography across the OS, Kubernetes distribution and management platform itself. Palette VerteX is still on track to become the first FedRAMP Moderate SaaS multi-environment K8s management platform.

“Our innovations are laser-focused on solving the challenges of application modernization that government agencies and the department of defense face in this next phase of cloud native architecture,” says Mike Wood, VP of public sector sales at Spectro Cloud. “Whenever I meet with a customer it’s clear that they’re looking for a new generation of vendor — one that not only gives them security, but also helps them with the agility, scale and flexibility they need to embrace new opportunities, like AI at the tactical edge.”

Accelerating impact with customers and partners

Spectro Cloud’s public sector customers now include projects at Impact Level 4–6+ within the US Air Force and America’s Navy, plus several major defense contractors, allied governments, and civilian agencies.

A growing network of specialist government system integrators and solution vendors have chosen to partner with Spectro Cloud, sharing its vision to transform government cloud-native technology. They include CDW-G, Flywheel Data, GovSmart, Norseman Defense Technologies, Rise8 and WWT, as well as distributors Vertosoft.

“Where Palette VerteX stands apart is its ability to manage diverse cloud-native stacks across many different compute environments: from hyperscalers and private cloud platforms like Nutanix, to hardened edge hosts like our own Icehouse Edge,” says Michael Parks, President and COO at Flywheel Data. “That balance of flexibility and control is essential to helping our federal customers achieve their missions.”

Organizations looking to modernize how they manage Kubernetes and cloud-native platforms within the public sector are invited to meet with Spectro Cloud’s government team at TechNet Augusta starting August 19, and DAFITC starting August 26. Alternatively, visit spectrocloud.com/solutions/government to learn more.

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud uniquely enables organizations to deploy and manage Kubernetes in production, at scale. Its Palette enterprise Kubernetes management platform gives Platform Engineering and DevOps teams effortless control of the full Kubernetes lifecycle. With support for both VM and container workloads, Palette is a truly unified management platform across clouds, data centers, bare metal and edge environments.

Ops teams are empowered to support their developers with curated Kubernetes stacks and tools based on their specific needs, with granular governance and enterprise-grade security.

Spectro Cloud is a Gartner Cool Vendor, CRN Tech Innovator, and a ‘leader’ and ‘outperformer’ in GigaOm’s 2024 Radars for Edge Kubernetes and Managed Kubernetes.

Co-founded in 2019 by CEO Tenry Fu, Vice President of Engineering Gautam Joshi and Chief Technology Officer Saad Malik, Spectro Cloud is backed by Stripes, Sierra Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, NEC and Translink Orchestrating Future Fund, Boldstart Ventures, Westwave Capital, Alter Venture Partners, Firebolt Ventures, T-Mobile Ventures and TSG.

For more information, visit https://www.spectrocloud.com or follow @spectrocloudinc and @spectrocloudgov on X.

Contacts

PR contact: Ant Newman – ant@spectrocloud.com