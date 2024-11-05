Spectator Health Adds NCQA Certification to its Senior Health Technology Platform

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectator Health, a San Diego-based senior living technology company, announced today at the CALA Elevate Conference in Palm Springs, CA, that its senior health technology platform has received the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Measure Certification™ for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures and AMP measures, which are specific to California. Spectator Health utilizes HEDIS and AMP measures within Spectator Health Pro that provides real-time gaps-in-care insight for seniors in the home, and at board-and-care and assisted living facilities.





“We are excited that our platform has passed the rigorous NCQA certification process which means seniors and their care providers can now access advanced, real-time gaps-in-care insights in order to improve the health and wellbeing of seniors,” said Spectator Health Founder and CEO Raghu Sugavanam. “This further demonstrates our passion and commitment to improving the quality of life for seniors.”

Spectator Health, who is participating in the CALA Conference, Booth 6, was able to achieve NCQA Certification in less than a year due to the expertise of its founders who have scaled multi-million member databases in the healthcare industry for more than three decades. Spectator Health’s unique implementation of the NCQA rules allows for the processing of data for millions of members simultaneously, enabling instant gaps-in-care insights for residents, care givers and payers.

The NCQA Certification Engine is a cornerstone of Spectator Health Pro, a data-driven clinical management platform that offers charting and clinical data management, safety activities and Activities of Daily Living (ADL), lab integration, full e-prescribing and medication management, and care gap analysis – all in one place.

Spectator Health Pro has also been certified for:

Surescripts for full e-prescribing capability

Health Gorilla for EMR data compatibility

California Pay for Performance

About Spectator Health

Spectator Health’s technology platform brings its value-based preventative health technologies to senior living communities. Serving seniors, caregivers, and assisted living facilities, Spectator Health brings the most advanced platform for managing senior health for better health outcomes. For a full description of Spectator Health’s senior medication administration and management capabilities, visit www.spectatorhealth.com

