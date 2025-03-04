Specops Software Boosting Multi-Factor Authentication Layers for Active Directory With Specops Secure Access

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Specops Software, an Outpost24 company and leading provider of password management and user authentication solutions, today announced the launch of Specops Secure Access, a new capability that provides multi-factor authentication (MFA) to Windows logon, Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), and VPN connections. This new innovation adds a vital layer of security to on-premises or hybrid Active Directory environments, strengthening protection against unauthorized access and credential-based attacks.

Password-based threats are on the rise. Specops Software’s 2025 Breached Password Report uncovered over a billion passwords stolen by malware over a 12-month period, while data by Microsoft revealed that 7,000 password attacks were blocked every second as it tracked more than 600 million identity-based attacks against organizations in 2024. Worryingly, 99.9% of breached accounts lacked multi-factor authentication, highlighting the current landscape of password security necessitates improved defenses against password-related threats and MFA.

Specops Secure Access tackles this issue by integrating MFA into the logon process, enabling organizations to safeguard both user passwords and authentication workflows, reinforcing overall cybersecurity without compromising ease of use. Specops Secure Access provides user-friendly MFA at key points where Active Directory passwords are used. With flexible options, it ensures secure authentication for logon, RDP, and VPN, whether users are online or offline.

Organizations that deploy Speops Secure Access will also meet compliance for a variety of industry standards including:

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) requires an MFA for AAL2/3 and access to any personal information in NIST SP 800-63B.

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) increased MFA requirements with PCI DSS 4.0, requiring MFA for all access (not just admin) into the cardholder data environment.

Cyber Essentials requires organizations to implement MFA, where available, for all user access in v3.1.

The Network and Information Systems Directive 2 (NIS2) requires MFA for access to network and information systems, prioritizing strong authentication methods to enhance cybersecurity and mitigate unauthorized access risks.

By using Specops Password Policy, continuous scanning against an up-to-date compromised password database enables organizations to block the use of weak passwords and check Active Directory passwords against a growing database of over 4 billion unique compromised passwords.

“With most compromised accounts lacking MFA, we know password protections alone are not enough to secure network access,” stated Darren James, Senior Product Manager with Specops Software. “Today we are thrilled to share an offering that enhances the existing password protections we offer and something our customers have been asking for – MFA for Windows at logon, RDP and VPN, with Specops Secure Access.”

Specops Secure Access is available now to all Specops Breached Password Protection customers.

About Specops Software

Specops Software, an Outpost24 Group company, is the leading provider of password management and authentication solutions. Specops protects your business data by blocking weak passwords and securing user authentication. With a complete portfolio of solutions natively integrated with Active Directory, Specops ensures sensitive data is stored on-premises and in your control. Everyday thousands of organizations use Specops Software to protect business data.

The Outpost24 Group is pioneering cyber risk management with vulnerability management, application security testing, threat intelligence and access management – in a single solution. Over 2,500 customers in more than 65 countries trust Outpost24’s unified solution to identify vulnerabilities, monitor external threats and reduce the attack surface with speed and confidence. Delivered through our cloud platform with powerful automation supported by our cyber security experts, Outpost24 enables organizations to improve business outcomes by focusing on the cyber risk that matters.

