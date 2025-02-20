Special Aerospace Services (SAS) Achieves Key Milestone in Huntsville Expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Special Aerospace Services (SAS), a leader in aerospace engineering and manufacturing, proudly announces a significant construction milestone at their Huntsville facility. The company is gearing up for the traditional ‘Topping Out’ ceremony, marking the placement of the final structural framing member in the construction of their new state-of-the-art building in Cummings Research Park. Cummings Research Park is the second largest research park in the country and the fourth largest in the world, which makes it an ideal home for SAS’s new facility.

This milestone represents more than just structural completion; it signifies SAS’s strategic investment in advanced manufacturing, digital engineering integration, and enhanced technical capabilities supporting the defense and space sectors. With the structure now topped out, the focus will shift to interior construction and equipping the TS cleared high-bay facility with cutting-edge technology. SAS anticipates full operational capacity by September 2025, promising enhanced multi-use manufacturing for existing and new companies along with creating over 80+ new job opportunities, educational partnerships, and community engagement initiatives.

“ Reaching this point in our construction project is a testament to the hard work of our team, the support of our community, and our vision for the future of aerospace,” said Warren Kohm, CEO of Special Aerospace Services. “ This new facility will not only boost our operational and client delivery capabilities but also contribute significantly to the manufacturing base supporting our country and the economic and technological growth of Huntsville and the region.”

SAS is proud to partner with Freedom Real Estate & Capital, LLC, which is providing Owner Representation Advisory Services, Fuqua & Partners Architects as the project architect, and Brasfield & Gorrie as the general contractor.

SAS ‘Topping Out’ Event (March 6, 2025):

Companies and Media are invited to join the Topping Out ceremony on March 6, 2025, in Cummings Research Park, Huntsville, Alabama:

The new facility will increase SAS’s capacity for innovation, allowing for enhanced capabilities in aerospace and defense technology, space exploration systems, and aerospace component manufacturing.

Expansion to include advanced multi-use manufacturing facilities, research and development labs, and collaborative workspaces.

About Special Aerospace Services:

SAS provides engineering services, missile defense solutions, mission critical communications technologies, and manufacturing support to NASA, the Department of Defense and related agencies including the Missile Defense Agency, and the commercial space sector. The SAS team is committed to furthering humankind’s dreams and endeavors in space and strengthening our national security space and missile defense initiatives. SAS is headquartered in Huntsville, AL, with offices in Colorado, Virginia, and California. To learn more about SAS, please visit: www.sasaerospace.com.

