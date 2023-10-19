Spearmint Energy Secures $92 Million Tax Equity Financing for Battery Energy Storage Project in ERCOT

Greenprint Capital Invests in Spearmint’s 300 MWh Revolution Project

Represents One of the First Uses of Investment Tax Credit Structure by a Standalone BESS Following Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spearmint Energy (“Spearmint” or the “Company”), a next-generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage, today announced it has successfully closed a $92 million tax equity investment in its Revolution project provided by Greenprint Capital Management (“Greenprint”), an investment firm dedicated to financing climate positive solutions and specializing in certificated renewable energy tax credit acquisitions. Greenprint’s investment in Revolution, a 150 MW, 300 MWh battery energy storage project located in west Texas, marks one of the first applications of the Investment Tax Credit structure for a standalone battery energy storage system following the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.





“ We are pleased to partner with Greenprint, well-recognized for providing capital to leading companies in renewable energy, as we embark on the final stages of testing at Revolution. As our nation continues to battle grid-instability due to climate change, fluctuating oil and natural gas prices, and an increase in electricity demand, Spearmint is acutely focused on partnering with best-in-class firms like Greenprint to ensure we can efficiently offer low-cost renewable energy to markets in need. We are proud to be a first mover in leveraging the incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act to help fuel the growth of the clean energy revolution,” said Andrew Waranch, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Spearmint.

Revolution reached mechanical completion this summer and is scheduled to begin operations later this year. The project, which is expected to be one of the largest batteries in the United States, will help strengthen Texas’ energy storage capabilities, provide a resilient electric grid for homes and businesses during times of extreme weather, and bolster access to renewable energy solutions across the ERCOT system.

“ Spearmint has proven itself as an innovative, strategic, and ahead-of-the-curve owner/operator of battery energy storage assets. We are proud to offer our financial support to the Company at this pivotal point in the energy transition of our country following the positive changes brought about by the Inflation Reduction Act. We look forward to a long-term partnership,” added Peter DeFazio, Managing Director of Greenprint.

Paul Hastings LLP and Leverage Law Group, LLC served as legal counsel to Spearmint and Greenprint, respectively. As previously announced by Spearmint, the Revolution project uses a battery system supplied by Sungrow USA Corporation and was constructed by the M.A. Mortenson Company.

About Spearmint Energy



Spearmint is a next generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage. The Spearmint platform is comprised of three distinct strategies, including battery and solar project development, energy storage offtake, and renewables power trading. For more information, please visit: https://www.spearmintenergy.com/

About Greenprint Capital Management



Greenprint specializes in renewable energy tax credit acquisitions and is a market leader in tax credit underwriting and verification. Greenprint is solely dedicated to investing in climate positive solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. For more information, visit greenprintcapital.com.

