Spearmint Energy Establishes One-of-a-Kind Art Initiative to Drive Awareness of Battery Energy Storage’s Critical Role in Securing Safe and Reliable Power Globally

Unveils Inaugural Art Installation Designed by Mural Artist Sophie Mess at Revolution, Spearmint’s Commercially Operating 150 MW, 300 MWh BESS Project

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spearmint Energy (“Spearmint” or the “Company”), a next-generation energy company bringing reliable low-cost energy solutions to the power grid through battery storage, today announced that it has established a one-of-a-kind initiative to wrap the Company’s commercially operating battery energy storage system (“BESS”) projects in artwork. The initiative serves to visually bring awareness to the importance of BESS in securing safe and dependable power globally and Spearmint’s commitment to delivering affordable energy solutions to the U.S. power grid in an efficient and enduring manner.

In connection with the establishment of its BESS artwork initiative, Spearmint is today unveiling its inaugural art installation at Revolution, the Company’s commercially operating 150 MW, 300 MWh BESS project in West Texas. Designed by accomplished street and mural artist Sophie Mess, Revolution’s artwork depicts a bold and colorful floral pattern – a nod to biological carbon sequestration and the importance of nature preservation – and prominently features Spearmint’s slogan, “Join the Revolution.” The slogan represents a broad call to action for all to participate in Spearmint’s mission to deliver affordable energy solutions through grid-stabilizing battery storage. A video of the installation can be viewed here.

Andrew Waranch, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Spearmint, said, “ The Spearmint team is proud to create a unique art initiative that unifies industrial, grid-scale batteries and captivating mural artwork at an unprecedented scale. We believe public art is a tool for communicating shared values, and it is our hope that this initiative will serve as a conduit for global unity around the critical need for safe and dependable power. Battery storage infrastructure is revolutionizing energy availability and reliability globally, and we are proud to be advancing the shift to clean power at our aptly named project, Revolution, and across our portfolio of BESS projects nationwide.”

Mr. Waranch continued: “ These art installations at Spearmint BESS projects will bring attention to the importance of supporting the communities in which we live and operate and advancing access to low-cost energy solutions. We are pleased to share our art installation at Revolution with the world and look forward to collaborating with artists globally on this initiative as we work to raise awareness of the transformative power of BESS.”

Spearmint collaborated with Florida-based art consultant Maxence Doytier of Fort Lauderdale-based Twenty6North to select London-based Ms. Mess as the artist for its inaugural art installation. The Company partnered with signage expert Mathew Crane of Florida-based Coastal Vibes Graphics & Signs to install twenty-two mural panels across the west face of Revolution’s battery modules and one panel facing south. Spearmint coordinated closely with Revolution’s battery system manufacturer to ensure the art installation would not impact the safe operation of the battery.

About Spearmint Energy

Spearmint Energy (“Spearmint” or the “Company”) is a leading energy company focused on developing, owning, operating, and optimizing around battery energy storage systems (“BESS”) to reduce grid volatility and increase system resiliency. Spearmint currently operates a 150MW/300 MWh BESS project in West Texas, and has more than 20 projects, totaling over 13GWh of capacity, under development in 10 states across 5 U.S. regions. Headquartered in Miami, with an additional office in Minneapolis, the Company employs over 60 professionals and is guided by strong values rooted in people, partnerships, and the planet. For more information, please visit: https://www.spearmintenergy.com/.

Media

Amanda Shpiner/Iain Hughes

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

Spearmint-Energy@gasthalter.com