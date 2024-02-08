Spatial Launches Data Prep

Simplify, Optimize and Repair CAD Data





BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3D–Spatial Corp, the leading software development toolkit provider for design, manufacturing, and engineering solutions and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, announced today the alpha release of Data Prep.

Data Prep, Spatial’s newest add-on product for 3D InterOp, prepares imported CAD data for downstream workflows by leveraging Spatial’s geometry expertise and harnessing the power of the 3D modelers.

Preparing CAD data is an important step for applications in Manufacturing, Simulation, Robotics, AEC, and other domains. The size and complexity of CAD models continue to increase, and the scope of data in CAD files is growing to cover different disciplines. To cope with this volume of information, Data Prep pre-processes and simplifies imported data to target specific applications, which is essential to ensure successful and performant downstream operations. With this new product, application developers can easily integrate CAD data preparation capabilities as a part of the import process.

Data Prep targets three important needs – simplification, optimization, and repair of CAD models. Current strategies include filtering small bodies out of a model, removing small holes and fillets, and generating an assembly structure from a part with duplicate bodies, with additional strategies planned for future releases. End users can enable these operations without any need for manual editing.

For specific details about Data Prep, visit Spatial.com.

About Spatial Corp.

Spatial Corp, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, is the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits for technical applications across a broad range of industries. Spatial 3D modeling, 3D visualization, and CAD translation software development toolkits help application developers deliver market-leading products, maintain focus on core competencies, and reduce time-to-market. For over 35 years, Spatial’s 3D software development toolkits have been adopted by many of the world’s most recognized software developers, manufacturers, research institutes, and universities. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Spatial has offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spatial.com.

Contacts

Spatial Corp Press Contact

Feriel JEDIDI DUPONT



+33 1 6162 8201



Feriel.JEDIDI@3ds.com