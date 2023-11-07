Spatial Announces the Release of 2024 1.0

2024 1.0 Delivers Advanced Functionality for Manufacturing Automation, Mesh I/O, CFD Data Preparation, and More for a Seamless Development Experience

3D InterOp Expands Support For Manufacturing Automation

3D InterOp continues with its commitment to supporting manufacturing automation. Specifically in 2024 1.0, this means enhanced support for importing assembly cut features and composite tolerances in CAD files.

Assembly Cut Features

3D InterOp’s UConnect interface now supports the import of assembly cut features in Creo. These are features defined at the assembly level that subtract a tool body from multiple part instances in a CAD assembly, however, the individual parts do not reflect the geometry changes related to the cut. Typical assembly cut features include extruded, swept, and revolved cuts.

The UConnect interface introduces new classes to represent the concept of assembly features as well as the constituent tool and blank bodies. This allows applications to automatically model CAD assemblies with cuts accurately without losing design intent.

Composite Tolerances

3D InterOp introduces capabilities to support the import of composite tolerances from NX files, enabling design and manufacturing end-users to utilize composite positional tolerancing with ease and precision.

The unique strength of composite tolerance frames lies in their ability for design, manufacturing, and metrology engineers to impose stricter tolerances for orientation in lower segments as compared to upper segments of the frame. This approach allows positional and rotational fine-tuning for more precise component placement and alignment.

For specific details about the new features for 3D InterOp, visit Spatial.com.

CGM Polyhedra Introduces Lossless Compression for Streaming 3D Meshes

New in 2024 1.0, CGM Polyhedra introduces advanced functionality allowing lossless compression of 3D meshes. When building an ecosystem of applications on top of CGM Polyhedra, users can now optimize the way their data is stored and transmitted.

This new feature allows end users to compress mesh files by 80-85% of their original size. For instance, a 553 MB file could be compressed to 87 MB while maintaining the data’s integrity. In addition, end users have the flexibility to choose between two compression modes, balancing space-saving and performance considerations.

For specific details about the new features for CGM Polyhedra, visit Spatial.com.

Void Extraction Capabilities For The 3D ACIS Modeler

New in 2024 1.0, the 3D ACIS Modeler (ACIS) introduces an API for void extraction. Purpose-built for CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) workflows, this functionality constructs solid bodies from open void regions automatically. Such open void regions can include pockets, blind holes, open pipes, or any region with multiple openings. CFD application developers can now focus on their solver differentiators rather than develop common data preparation algorithms.

For specific details about the new features for the 3D ACIS Modeler, visit Spatial.com.

Other Modeler Improvements

CGM Modeler & CGM Polyhedra

The new CATICGMTopComputeTurningProfile operator calculates a polyhedral approximation of the spun profile of a part. This can help automate the setup for turning operations, such as figuring out the size of the cylindrical stock needed for lathe-turned parts.

Automatic wire support generation has been enhanced to improve robustness and performance for additive manufacturing workflows.

CGM Polyhedra adds support for sheet body thickening to create solids.

ACIS Modeler

Based on customer feedback, the 3D ACIS Modeler improves mid-sheet generation. The enhancements include: New APIs for retrieving progenitor information and managing associated data. A new ‘offset_ratio’ option that allows a mid-sheet to be generated at locations other than the geometric middle. This helps to model a variety of materials since the neutral surface may not always be at the exact center.

Stitcher enhancements have been made to support creating multiple bodies rather than a single body in cases where the resulting bodies are in contact with each other. This can be relevant for sheet metal manufacturing workflows.

Changes to comply with modern C++ 20 compilers Removal of NULL_REF from the interface. The return type of operator== and operator!= has changed from logical to bool in public classes such as curve , surface , and their derived classes.



Please visit Spatial’s documentation website for specific technical details and documentation of these new improvements.

Other Release Highlights

This release also delivers a number of other improvements for various Spatial components. For more information, see the full list of highlights on Spatial.com.

