Spain Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2024: Upcoming Data Center Capacity in Spain is Around 500 MW on Full Build, which is Almost Twice the Current Capacity in the Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This database product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 57 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 19 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Valencia
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- Emerging data center locations are Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao
- Almost 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Madrid and Barcelona
- The upcoming data center capacity in Spain is around 500 MW on full build, which is almost 2x the current capacity in the region
- Madrid, Barcelona, and Bilbao dominate existing data center capacity in Spain
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (57 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I – IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (19 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Companies Featured:
- Adam Ecotech
- Aire Networks
- AQ Compute
- Area Project Solutions
- Arsys
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
- AtlasEdge
- bitNAP
- Civicos Networking
- Cogent Communications
- Comvive Servidores SL
- CyrusOne
- D-ALiX (ITER Group)
- Data4 Group
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Espaciorack
- Espanix
- Fibernet
- Fibra Medios Telecom
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- Grupalia Internet S.A
- Grupo Trevenque
- GTT (iSquared Capital)
- Hispaweb
- Ibercom
- Indra
- Ingenostrum
- Ipcore Datacenters
- Iron Mountain
- Malaga Data Center
- Merlin Properties
- Nabiax
- Nethits` Telecom
- Nexica – Econocom Group
- Nixval
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Orange Business Services
- Panattoni
- Prime Data Centers
- Soltia Consulting SL
- Tissat
- Towernet infrastructures SL
- T-Systems
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njxcrn
