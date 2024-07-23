Spain Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2024: Upcoming Data Center Capacity in Spain is Around 500 MW on Full Build, which is Almost Twice the Current Capacity in the Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire Spain Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2024: Upcoming Data Center...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Spain Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


This database product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 57 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 19 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Valencia
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2023)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing:
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

  • Emerging data center locations are Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao
  • Almost 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Madrid and Barcelona
  • The upcoming data center capacity in Spain is around 500 MW on full build, which is almost 2x the current capacity in the region
  • Madrid, Barcelona, and Bilbao dominate existing data center capacity in Spain

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (57 Facilities):

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name, i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I – IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (19 Facilities):

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Companies Featured:

  • Adam Ecotech
  • Aire Networks
  • AQ Compute
  • Area Project Solutions
  • Arsys
  • Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
  • AtlasEdge
  • bitNAP
  • Civicos Networking
  • Cogent Communications
  • Comvive Servidores SL
  • CyrusOne
  • D-ALiX (ITER Group)
  • Data4 Group
  • Digital Realty
  • EdgeConneX
  • Equinix
  • Espaciorack
  • Espanix
  • Fibernet
  • Fibra Medios Telecom
  • Form8tion Data Centers
  • Global Switch
  • Global Technical Realty (GTR)
  • Grupalia Internet S.A
  • Grupo Trevenque
  • GTT (iSquared Capital)
  • Hispaweb
  • Ibercom
  • Indra
  • Ingenostrum
  • Ipcore Datacenters
  • Iron Mountain
  • Malaga Data Center
  • Merlin Properties
  • Nabiax
  • Nethits` Telecom
  • Nexica – Econocom Group
  • Nixval
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Orange Business Services
  • Panattoni
  • Prime Data Centers
  • Soltia Consulting SL
  • Tissat
  • Towernet infrastructures SL
  • T-Systems

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njxcrn

