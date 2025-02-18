Spain Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2025-2030, with Coverage of 62 Existing and 22 Upcoming Third-party Data Center Facilities Across 19+ Cities in Spain – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Spain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain's Data Center Market was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.40%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Companies in the Spain data center market are procuring renewable energy for their operations. For instance, Nabiax powers its data center facilities with 100% renewable energy and the firm also promotes sustainable initiatives such as district heating, reusing the excess amount of heat generated to serve local communities enhancing energy efficiency.

The Spanish government has introduced FP Conecta, a digital platform that connects vocational training students, teachers, and companies enhancing job opportunities and skills alignment across the country to address the concern related to workforce shortages in the country.

The Spain data center industry is witnessing significant investment in AI-ready data centers. For instance, in October 2024, EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC planned to construct a new AI-ready data center in Madrid with a power capacity of around 40 MW to enhance AI and HPC capabilities.

Spain is advancing digitalization rapidly, with strong support from the government to enhance digital transformation across the public and private sectors to enhance operations. Various companies are shifting their workloads to the cloud such as BBVA, a financial services and insurance company that has shifted its workloads to Google Cloud for enhancing digital solutions and boosting customer experience.

Rapid digitalization will lead to the requirement of processing and storing huge data requiring the development of more data centers to process huge data to address the demand for growing digitalization across the country. In 2024, the Spain data center market witnessed new entrants such as AQ Compute, Atlantic Data Infrastructure, Best Wonder Business, Compass Data Centers, Form8tion Data Centers, Ingenostrum, Global Technical Realty, Prime Data Centers, and others. This will boost competition in the future, leading to higher revenue generation for contractors and infrastructure vendors.

As AI-ready data centers are gaining priority in the market, the demand for liquid cooling solutions is expected to grow significantly. For instance, CyrusOne has invested in implementing a resilient ring chilled water-cooling system in its MAD1 data center facility.

KEY REPORT FEATURES

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Spain colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Spain by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Spain data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Spain data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Spain Facilities Covered (Existing): 62 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 22 Coverage: 19+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Spain Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Spain data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Spain data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in the Spain data center market include ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, GESAB, Legrand, Pillar Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv, and others.

Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Spain data center market include Adam Ecotech, Aire Networks, AtlasEdge, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Global Switch, Iron Mountain, Merlin Properties, Nabiax, NTT DATA, and others.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Madrid Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Madrid Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

ACS Group

AEON Engineering

Arup

ARSMAGNA GROUP

CapIngelec

Ramboll

Ferrovial

IDOM

ISG

Hill International

Mercury

PQC

Quark Unlimited Engineering

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

GESAB

Legrand

Pillar Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Adam Ecotech

Aire Networks

AtlasEdge

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Data4

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Global Switch

Iron Mountain

Merlin Properties

Microsoft

Nabiax

NTT DATA

Templus

New Entrants

AQ Compute

Atlantic Data Infrastructure

Best Wonder Business

Compass Data Centers

Form8tion Data Centers

Ingenostrum

Nethits' Telecom

Global Technical Realty

Pannatoni

Prime Data Centers

Quetta Data Centers

QTS Data Centers

EDGNEX Data Centres By DAMAC

Pure Data Centres

AVAIO Digital

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Spain data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Spain during 2025-2030?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Spain?

What is the growth rate of the Spain data center market?

Who are the key investors in the Spain data center market?

What factors are driving the Spain data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Spain

Key Topics Covered:

1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the Spain

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 60+ Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space

1.5. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.6.1. Madrid

1.6.2. Other Cities

1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

2. Investment Opportunities in the Spain

2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the Spain Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in the Spain

2.3. Investment by Area

2.4. Investment by Power Capacity

3. Data Center Colocation Market in the Spain

3.1. Colocation Services Market in the Spain

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Demand Across Several Industries in the Spain

3.4. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Trends

4.2. Market Enablers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

5.5. Breakup of Construction Cost

5.6. Tier Standards Investment

5.6.1. Tier I & II

5.6.2. Tier III

5.6.3. Tier IV

5.7. Geography Segmentation

5.7.1. Madrid

5.7.2. Other Cities

6. Key Market Participants

6.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

6.2. Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

6.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

6.4. Data Center Investors

6.5. New Entrants

