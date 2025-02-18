Spain Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2025-2030, with Coverage of 62 Existing and 22 Upcoming Third-party Data Center Facilities Across 19+ Cities in Spain – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Spain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spain's Data Center Market was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.40%.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Companies in the Spain data center market are procuring renewable energy for their operations. For instance, Nabiax powers its data center facilities with 100% renewable energy and the firm also promotes sustainable initiatives such as district heating, reusing the excess amount of heat generated to serve local communities enhancing energy efficiency.
- The Spanish government has introduced FP Conecta, a digital platform that connects vocational training students, teachers, and companies enhancing job opportunities and skills alignment across the country to address the concern related to workforce shortages in the country.
- The Spain data center industry is witnessing significant investment in AI-ready data centers. For instance, in October 2024, EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC planned to construct a new AI-ready data center in Madrid with a power capacity of around 40 MW to enhance AI and HPC capabilities.
- Spain is advancing digitalization rapidly, with strong support from the government to enhance digital transformation across the public and private sectors to enhance operations. Various companies are shifting their workloads to the cloud such as BBVA, a financial services and insurance company that has shifted its workloads to Google Cloud for enhancing digital solutions and boosting customer experience.
- Rapid digitalization will lead to the requirement of processing and storing huge data requiring the development of more data centers to process huge data to address the demand for growing digitalization across the country. In 2024, the Spain data center market witnessed new entrants such as AQ Compute, Atlantic Data Infrastructure, Best Wonder Business, Compass Data Centers, Form8tion Data Centers, Ingenostrum, Global Technical Realty, Prime Data Centers, and others. This will boost competition in the future, leading to higher revenue generation for contractors and infrastructure vendors.
- As AI-ready data centers are gaining priority in the market, the demand for liquid cooling solutions is expected to grow significantly. For instance, CyrusOne has invested in implementing a resilient ring chilled water-cooling system in its MAD1 data center facility.
KEY REPORT FEATURES
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Spain colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Spain by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Spain data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Spain data center market size during the forecast period.
-
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Spain
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 62
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 22
- Coverage: 19+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
-
Data center colocation market in Spain
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)
- Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The Spain data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- The Spain data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in the Spain data center market include ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, GESAB, Legrand, Pillar Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv, and others.
- Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Spain data center market include Adam Ecotech, Aire Networks, AtlasEdge, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Global Switch, Iron Mountain, Merlin Properties, Nabiax, NTT DATA, and others.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
-
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Madrid
- Other Cities
-
List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Madrid
- Other Cities
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- ACS Group
- AEON Engineering
- Arup
- ARSMAGNA GROUP
- CapIngelec
- Ramboll
- Ferrovial
- IDOM
- ISG
- Hill International
- Mercury
- PQC
- Quark Unlimited Engineering
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- GESAB
- Legrand
- Pillar Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Adam Ecotech
- Aire Networks
- AtlasEdge
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- Data4
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- Merlin Properties
- Microsoft
- Nabiax
- NTT DATA
- Templus
New Entrants
- AQ Compute
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure
- Best Wonder Business
- Compass Data Centers
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Ingenostrum
- Nethits' Telecom
- Global Technical Realty
- Pannatoni
- Prime Data Centers
- Quetta Data Centers
- QTS Data Centers
- EDGNEX Data Centres By DAMAC
- Pure Data Centres
- AVAIO Digital
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the Spain data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across Spain during 2025-2030?
- How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Spain?
- What is the growth rate of the Spain data center market?
- Who are the key investors in the Spain data center market?
- What factors are driving the Spain data center market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|133
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.25 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|Spain
Key Topics Covered:
1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the Spain
1.1. Historical Market Scenario
1.2. 60+ Unique Data Center Properties
1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity
1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space
1.5. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
1.6. Cities Covered
1.6.1. Madrid
1.6.2. Other Cities
1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
2. Investment Opportunities in the Spain
2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the Spain Market
2.2. Investment Opportunities in the Spain
2.3. Investment by Area
2.4. Investment by Power Capacity
3. Data Center Colocation Market in the Spain
3.1. Colocation Services Market in the Spain
3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
3.3. Demand Across Several Industries in the Spain
3.4. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Trends
4.2. Market Enablers
4.3. Market Restraints
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
5.5. Breakup of Construction Cost
5.6. Tier Standards Investment
5.6.1. Tier I & II
5.6.2. Tier III
5.6.3. Tier IV
5.7. Geography Segmentation
5.7.1. Madrid
5.7.2. Other Cities
6. Key Market Participants
6.1. IT Infrastructure Providers
6.2. Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
6.3. Support Infrastructure Providers
6.4. Data Center Investors
6.5. New Entrants
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygxkfx
