Spain Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2024-2029: Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Spain Data Center Colocation Market – Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The Spain Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 430 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 690 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.20%.

The text provides an analysis of retail and wholesale colocation pricing, including trends, opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects in Spain’s data center colocation industry. It covers the competitive landscape through industry share analysis by colocation operators, based on IT power capacity and revenue. Additionally, the vendor landscape for existing and upcoming colocation operators is analyzed, focusing on the count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

The country’s colocation landscape currently includes 60 operational facilities managed by OVER 35 providers across 20 cities. These facilities collectively offer a total power capacity of 285.6 MW, reflecting Spain’s growing demand for digital infrastructure. Furthermore, the Spain data center colocation market features operators like CyrusOne, Global Switch, Adam Ecotech, EdgeConneX, and Merlin Properties. Notable hybrid companies such as Equinix, Digital Realty, and EdgeConneX provide retail and wholesale colocation services, generating an estimated $2.5-$3.5 million per MW.

The Spanish colocation segment is fragmented, with many ISPs and hosting providers offering cost-effective retail colocation in small data rooms. However, market consolidation is expected, particularly in retail colocation, as major cloud operators enter the market. Retail colocation currently accounts for 93% of the market share, but this dominance may decrease as wholesale colocation expands.

Also, the country’s strategic location positions it as a global technology hub, facilitating 70% of data entering Europe through submarine cables. The region offers robust internet connectivity with around 30 active submarine cables and three upcoming cables. Major cables, such as the Atlantic-Mediterranean Data Gateway and Meta’s Anjana cable, enhance Spain’s connectivity infrastructure.

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

  • Transparent research methodology and insights on the market’s colocation of demand and supply.
  • Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
  • The market size is available in terms of Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy percentage.
  • The study of the existing Spain data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Spain by several industries.
  • Study on sustainability status in the region
  • Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.
  • Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Spain
  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 60
  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 18
  • Coverage: 19+ locations
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data Center Colocation Market in Spain
  • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
  • Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

  • Merlin Properties
  • Digital Realty
  • Nabiax
  • Equinix
  • DATA4 (AXA IM)
  • CyrusOne
  • Global Switch
  • Adam Ecotech

Upcoming Colocation Operators

  • AQ Compute
  • Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
  • Form8tion Data Centers
  • Global Technical Realty (GTR)
  • Ingenostrum
  • Iron Mountain
  • Nethits’ Telecom
  • Panattoni
  • Prime Data Centers

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 54
Forecast Period 2023 – 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $430 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $690 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2%
Regions Covered Spain 

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized – Mw)

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Spain

8.2. Sustainability Status in Spain

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Spain

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h162eh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

