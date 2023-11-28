Spacelabs Healthcare Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for the Rothman® Index

SNOQUALMIE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#spacelabs—Spacelabs Healthcare, a division of OSI Systems, Inc., announces its Rothman Index clinical decision support system has received an Innovative Technology designation for its predictive analytics technology from Vizient, Inc., the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country. Spacelabs Healthcare exhibited the Rothman Index at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange October 17 in Dallas.





Each year, healthcare experts serving on Vizient customer-led councils review select products and technologies for their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or to improve business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and business models of healthcare organizations.

The Rothman® Index is an FDA cleared, widely published clinical decision support system that calculates patient acuity scores by automatically analyzing volumes of valuable patient data from the EMR, including complete head-to-toe nursing assessments. The system’s predictive analytics algorithms detect subtle changes over time that often go unnoticed, to accurately identify a patient’s physiological condition. It’s designed to assist clinicians in early detection and intervention of deteriorating patients—to help save lives.

“We are committed to driving continual innovation to support our customers in their commitment to improving patient outcomes,” said Spacelabs President Shalabh Chandra. “The Rothman Index is designed to assist clinicians in early detection and intervention of deteriorating patients to help healthcare organizations improve clinical efficiencies and realize better patient outcomes—it’s a powerful system.”

“Our customer councils reviewed and determined the Rothman Index should be recognized with an Innovative Technology designation based on its potential to make an incremental difference in health care,” said Kelly Flaharty, Vizient senior director of contract services. “Congratulations to Spacelabs Healthcare on receiving this status.”

Vizient represents a diverse customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers, and represents approximately $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with customer-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Spacelabs Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare (www.spacelabshealthcare.com), a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a provider of medical equipment and services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, non-invasive cardiology, and supplies and accessories selling to hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. The Company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com.

