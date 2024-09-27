‘Space Nation Online’ Kicks Off a Grand Post-Earth Adventure in Sept. 27 Soft Launch

The innovative space opera MMORPG is now live globally following a successful period of beta testing

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Space Nation Inc., the pioneering transmedia entertainment company, has soft-launched Space Nation Online. This new MMORPG sets players on an epic journey as they take the role of ship’s captain in the Telikos Cluster, a distant corner of the galaxy where humans took refuge following the destruction of Earth. Over the course of the game’s grand space opera, players will join descendents of the human race as they build alliances and fend off threats from unique factions, make new discoveries in uncharted regions of space, and turn gathered resources into profit. Space Nation Online is now available on PC, and it can be downloaded from https://spacenation.online/.









The soft launch marks an exciting moment in Space Nation Online’s journey, as it delivers the game’s first major public release. The rich experience that awaits players on Sept. 27 was made possible by an extended period of beta testing that saw high levels of community engagement.

Across two closed beta tests that ran for a total of 18 weeks, Space Nation Online welcomed 24,893 unique users from 110 countries.

During that time, the game's peak daily active users eclipsed 8,000 and its peak concurrent users landed at more than 2,300.

Of those beta participants, more than 9,000 spent money to buy Fuel, an in-game resource that is needed to keep playing, generating more than $500,000 in revenue.

Across the 18 weeks of beta testing, Space Nation Online averaged an impressive 30-day retention rate of almost 60% – meaning that more than half the players that checked out the beta were still playing 30 days later.

Space Nation Online’s lengthy post-release roadmap kicks off right away on Sept. 27 with Phase 1’s six-week introductory period during which player progress will be capped at level 50. That level cap will go up to 60 for Phase 2, a second six-week period that will also introduce a notable new feature: Guild Planet Occupation. Players can expect more of the Space Nation team’s ongoing roadmap plans to be revealed in the coming months.

“From the very beginning, the Space Nation team has been focused on one goal: To deliver an amazing MMORPG experience that is fun to play and sustained by a strong, community-owned economy,” said Jerome Wu, CEO and co-founder of Space Nation Inc. “I am eternally grateful to our enthusiastic community of beta testers for their support as we’ve built toward this launch moment, and I’m so excited to welcome a new community of Pioneers when we open up for the soft launch.”

Space Nation Online’s development was guided by a fun-first, gameplay-first philosophy, with the goal of delivering a compelling experience that excites players in web2 and web3 communities. In the game players will be able to embark on quests, compete against one another in Player vs Player and Guild vs Guild combat, and write their own stories as deep space explorers, entrepreneurs, and warriors. All of this is part of their greater mission to strengthen humanity’s new home in this distant star cluster and ensure our survival.

Space Nation was conceived as a next-gen transmedia franchise. Space Nation Online is the starting point, and the centerpiece of the IP, but additional projects are on the horizon, including an animated short, spinoff games, and an epic TV series. The game is helmed by co-founders Jerome Wu and Tony Tang, both gaming industry veterans who bring decades of experience from their work on titles like World of Warcraft and Warframe. Their fellow co-founders Roland Emmerich and Marco Weber are bringing their Hollywood storytelling expertise to bear on further developing the Space Nation IP’s transmedia vision.

The project has received substantial backing from partners, with more than $40 million invested into the development of Space Nation Online. This funding has allowed the global development team to craft a high-quality experience for players, including a massive virtual economy that leverages blockchain technology and utility NFTs with an innovative approach that puts the player first.

For the latest information on Space Nation Online, please visit https://spacenation.online. You can also keep up with the team on social media via X, YouTube, and Discord.

About Space Nation

Space Nation Inc. is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, proudly presenting their next-generation transmedia franchise. At the heart of this franchise is Space Nation Online, an extraordinary space opera MMORPG that pushes the boundaries of gaming. With a strong emphasis on fun and immersive gameplay, the team seamlessly integrates innovative Web3 concepts and technologies to elevate the player experience. Founded by gaming industry veterans Jerome Wu and Tony Tang, alongside Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roland Emmerich and media entrepreneur Marco Weber, Space Nation Inc. is committed to delivering exceptional interactive entertainment that captivates audiences worldwide.

