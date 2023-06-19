<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Southwestern Oklahoma State University Chooses YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Drive Accessibility Across Its Two Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces that Southwestern Oklahoma State University has selected YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to increase the accessibility of digital media and course content across two campuses that serve more than 5,000 students each semester.

YuJa Panorama, which is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions, will replace the college’s previous digital accessibility tool to provide a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging video and media content to students. In addition, YuJa Panorama will help instructors and course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective. The platform automatically generates accessible versions of all uploaded documents and provides users with customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage. YuJa Panorama integrates directly with Canvas, the university’s learning management system.

“Southwestern Oklahoma State University has prioritized accessibility, and the addition of YuJa Panorama will provide the tools to help streamline workflows for instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Instructors will benefit from ease of use and continuous innovation with the accessibility platform.”

ABOUT SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) is one of Oklahoma’s premier regional universities. SWOSU offers 14 nationally accredited academic programs—the most among Oklahoma’s regional universities. SWOSU has two campus locations in Weatherford and Sayre and offers nearly 100 undergraduate and graduate study programs, including a doctorate in pharmacy. The institution serves students from 39 states and 37 countries.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278

