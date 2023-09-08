SOUTHTEC 2023 Programming Features Tooling U-SME Workforce Day, CESMII SMART Manufacturing Experience and Manufacturing USA’s Modern Makers

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SOUTHTEC 2023, an SME event for small- to medium-size manufacturers (SMMs) and large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), will feature a special programming focus each day allowing attendees to fully explore key areas that affect their businesses, including workforce development, SMART manufacturing and the future of the industry in the U.S. A leading manufacturing trade show in the southeast, SOUTHTEC will take place Oct. 24-26, 2023, at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, S.C.









SOUTHTEC is part of the Manufacturing Technology (MT) Series – four regional events conducted bi-annually to bring hundreds of decision makers from global suppliers, distributors and equipment builders, across a diverse group of industries, together with leaders in advanced manufacturing technology. The events are sponsored by SME and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology.

SME’s public-private partnerships culminate at SOUTHTEC this year to make the greatest possible impact on accelerating widespread adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. All three days of programming will take place in the SMART Manufacturing Experience Pavilion’s SMART Manufacturing Theater, provided by SME and CESMII. Specifically:

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Tooling U-SME will offer attendees recruitment and retention strategies they can implement to address their workforce needs on the show’s first Workforce Day . Real-world examples, showcasing companies’ successfully deployed innovative solutions to overcome common challenges, will be presented. Attendees will gain insight from thought leaders, educators, and manufacturers, throughout a full schedule of presentations and panel discussions.

will offer attendees recruitment and retention strategies they can implement to address their workforce needs on the show’s first . Real-world examples, showcasing companies’ successfully deployed innovative solutions to overcome common challenges, will be presented. Attendees will gain insight from thought leaders, educators, and manufacturers, throughout a full schedule of presentations and panel discussions. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, CESMII – The SMART Manufacturing Institute will offer attendees the SMART Manufacturing Experience , with sessions focused on technological improvements for more productive, sustainable and resilient processes. Additionally, the public debut of the industry’s First SMART Manufacturing Road Map for the automotive industry will be presented. Speakers include members of the SMART Manufacturing Executive Council, the Department of Energy, international representatives from Plattform Industrie 4.0, affiliates from the United States Council for Automotive Research (USCAR) and partners from Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. CESMII will also hold their annual meeting at SOUTHTEC.

will offer attendees the , with sessions focused on technological improvements for more productive, sustainable and resilient processes. Additionally, the public debut of the industry’s First SMART Manufacturing Road Map for the automotive industry will be presented. Speakers include members of the SMART Manufacturing Executive Council, the Department of Energy, international representatives from Plattform Industrie 4.0, affiliates from the United States Council for Automotive Research (USCAR) and partners from Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. CESMII will also hold their annual meeting at SOUTHTEC. On Thursday, Oct. 26, Manufacturing USA will offer attendees an opportunity to meet the Modern Makers and celebrate their inspiring journeys contributing to securing the future of U.S. manufacturing. Industry leaders will provide a fresh perspective on the industry and showcase how their collaboration with companies, academia and government solves America’s manufacturing challenges.

Returning this year at SOUTHTEC 2023 is the Digital Solution Showcase, provided by the MT Series and MSC Metalworking Innovations. A popular area on the show floor, attendees can learn about and see demonstrations of the latest technical innovations for SMMs in this unique exhibit. The event will also welcome the members of CESMII – The Smart Manufacturing Institute for their 2023 Annual Member Meeting.

“Small- and medium-sized manufacturers are such a critical component of the industry’s ecosystem, and they’re dealing with increased competition every day. That’s why attending an event like SOUTHTEC is so important,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “Their exposure to SMART manufacturing technology at the show can help them stay up to date with the latest industry trends and maintain relevant industry knowledge to ensure they remain competitive.”

