SOUTHTEC 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Innovative Global Suppliers, Distributors and Equipment Builders to Demonstrate Latest Technologies and Solutions for Southeast Manufacturers

SOUTHTEC is part of the Manufacturing Technology (MT) Series – four regional events conducted bi-annually to bring decision-makers from diverse industries together with the leaders in advanced manufacturing technology. The SOUTHTEC 2023 exhibitor lineup includes some of the most innovative names in manufacturing and draws hundreds of global suppliers, distributors and equipment builders. Some of this year’s featured exhibitors include:

Haas Factory Outlet – A Division of Phillips (Booth #809) offers sales, service and support for Haas, the largest machine tool builder in the country. Job shops, contract engineering firms and manufacturers worldwide use Haas CNC machines to make parts for nearly every industry. Attendees at SOUTHTEC can discover the next evolution of manufacturing demonstrated up-close, including Haas’ wide selection of fully integrated automation solutions such as automatic parts loaders, pallet-pool systems, and 6-axis robot systems.

Morris South – A Division of Morris Group Inc. (Booth #1009) is a supplier of industry-leading CNC machine tools, tooling, accessories, automation and related engineering services, representing brands such as Okuma, Tsugami, Desktop Metal, Universal Robots and more. Attendees at SOUTHTEC can meet with productivity specialists to discuss optimizing CNC machine tool performance to enhance their manufacturing operations and boost their productivity and competitiveness.

Mazak Corp (Booth #1309) provides a wide range of machining solutions to suit job shops and major manufacturers alike, across industries ranging from aerospace to medical, and consumer electronics to construction. Attendees at SOUTHTEC can see new, cutting-edge solutions in action such as HYBRID Multi-Tasking machines that feature state-of-the-art additive and joining techniques paired with subtractive capabilities, and MAZATROL Smooth CNC with integrated automation and next-level software packages that improve repeatability and reliability.

GROB Systems Inc (Booth #829) is a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of machines and production lines for automotive OEMs and has expanded its portfolio to include universal 5-axis machining centers. Attendees at SOUTHTEC can experience first-hand how the unique retractable spindle provides unmatched accessibility to the work piece, and even upside-down machining, in a collision-free environment during tool change.

Lyndex-Nikken Inc (Booth #1709) produces high performance machine tool accessories to meet manufacturing needs across the aerospace and defense, automotive, construction, energy and medical industries. Recognized worldwide for their precision and reliability, attendees at SOUTHTEC will learn how to enhance their machining centers and optimize their capabilities with ground-breaking tools and engineering solutions.

The Southeast is experiencing exceptional growth in areas critical to the U.S. economy, such as aerospace, automotive and advanced materials. In particular, South Carolina is becoming an automotive hub with the recent announcements of electric vehicle and battery plants, plus sector-focused educational opportunities. To support the region’s industrial progress, this year’s SOUTHTEC programming concentrates on workforce development solutions and the SMART manufacturing approach, plus highlights Manufacturing USA’s impactful innovators. Additional details to be announced in September.

“Events like SOUTHTEC help to advance the manufacturing industry because they invite small- and medium-sized manufacturers to openly discuss their most pressing challenges, adding their voice to the broader dialogue around advanced technologies to increase the efficiency of traditional processes,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “Scaling these solutions to make them viable for all manufacturers – beyond just the large companies making big investments – is a driving force for advancement in our industry, since the majority of U.S. companies are those with fewer than 500 employees.”

